Repurpose Empty Spice Jars Into Stunning Patio Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After you give your garlic powder its final shake, do you keep the jar? Not for refilling, but to upcycle into beautiful decor for your patio. If not, there's a DIY that might just change your mind. While you can repurpose a glass jar regardless of its size, there's something about teeny-tiny ones for spices that are extra charming. The TikToker known as @redeux_style shared a project where she turned spice jars into mini lanterns and flower vases. Both are decor items that can add dazzling touches to a patio. To pull off the hack, you will dye the glass and then either use the jars as colorful bud vases on your patio furniture, or tie twine around the lip, put battery-operated lights inside, and string them up on your deck.
Start by collecting all of your empty spice jars. Even if you haven't completely finished a bottle, it's worth checking the expiration date if you know that it's been living in your cabinet for a while. If you're unsure if it's still good, give it a whiff and test how it tastes. Pour it into the trash if the flavor seems off and its scent has faded. The great news is, you'll have a jar to upcycle! Remove the labels from the jars, then wash them thoroughly with warm soapy water to eliminate any smells. There's a trick to get pesky stickers off glass if they're being stubborn.
Brighten up your patio with colorful spice jar lanterns and vases
You don't use ordinary paint in this DIY. Instead, it calls for paint specifically made for glass to give the jars a stained-glass appearance, like this set of Pebeo Vitrea 160. Add a tiny bit of water to the paint to help thin it out. Then, with long brush strokes, paint the jars until they're fully covered — keeping the coats thin. Make sure to smooth out any air bubbles with your brush. Once the jars are completely dry, follow the package instructions to carry out the last step, which involves baking them in the oven.
The spice jars should look stunning after their colorful makeovers. You can now officially turn them into adorable lanterns and flower vases to enhance your patio. Use pieces of twine to create hangers for the lanterns, then place either miniature fairy lights or battery-operated tealights inside. Hang your lanterns from nails in your patio or nearby tree branches. To make the lanterns extra magical, place fairy cutouts on the glass to stand out at night.
If making a vase, wrap ribbons or jute twine around the necks of the bottles. Fill them with a little water and place fresh-cut blooms inside. Of course, your flowers need to be tiny, too! Line your vases up on a tabletop, or cluster them together to create a whimsical centerpiece. You could also sprinkle the jars all around the patio so there's a touch of light and beauty everywhere you look.