Repurpose Empty Spice Jars Into Stunning Patio Decor

After you give your garlic powder its final shake, do you keep the jar? Not for refilling, but to upcycle into beautiful decor for your patio. If not, there's a DIY that might just change your mind. While you can repurpose a glass jar regardless of its size, there's something about teeny-tiny ones for spices that are extra charming. The TikToker known as @redeux_style shared a project where she turned spice jars into mini lanterns and flower vases. Both are decor items that can add dazzling touches to a patio. To pull off the hack, you will dye the glass and then either use the jars as colorful bud vases on your patio furniture, or tie twine around the lip, put battery-operated lights inside, and string them up on your deck.

Start by collecting all of your empty spice jars. Even if you haven't completely finished a bottle, it's worth checking the expiration date if you know that it's been living in your cabinet for a while. If you're unsure if it's still good, give it a whiff and test how it tastes. Pour it into the trash if the flavor seems off and its scent has faded. The great news is, you'll have a jar to upcycle! Remove the labels from the jars, then wash them thoroughly with warm soapy water to eliminate any smells. There's a trick to get pesky stickers off glass if they're being stubborn.