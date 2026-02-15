Repurpose A Glass Jar And Bamboo Spoons To DIY Unique Home Decor You'll Adore
There are seemingly endless ways to repurpose an old glass jar as decor and storage throughout your home, each one more genius than the next. But it's not every day that you stumble upon a beginner-friendly, affordable glass jar hack for crafting a high-end, modern piece. Gamze.sankaya shared on TikTok how to upcycle an old glass mason jar by adhering the tops of disposable bamboo spoons to it to create an organic scalloped vase. The result has a shape reminiscent of a pinecone or artichoke but with a clean, modern twist. A very cost-effective, clever craft, all you'll need to create a scalloped vase of your own is a wide-mouth glass mason jar, glue gun, scissors, and eco-friendly disposable bamboo spoons.
If your jar is a similar size to the one in the TikTok video, you'll need roughly 80 spoons or so for the project. If you don't have any around the house, grab a 100-pack option, like the Ofourteen Disposable Wooden Spoon Bundle. The TikToker uses disposable bamboo spoons, which have a high-end, mid-century Scandinavian aesthetic. However, you could use a different material or spray paint the spoons beforehand for a custom look. While shiny white plastic spoons might end up looking too much like, well, spoons, to be chic, you could opt for neutral-colored spoons with a matte finish for a pottery look. Or grab some colorful spoons in whimsical hues to do an ombré vase with mermaid scale vibes.
The final look is totally up to you, but the simple DIY process is straightforward, no matter what type of disposable spoon you decide to showcase. Once you've gathered your supplies, it's time to get started crafting this one-of-a-kind scalloped vase that no one will believe is made out of an old jar and disposable flatware.
Glue bamboo spoons to the glass jar in staggered rows for a beautiful scalloped effect
You can pull off this easy-to-make artisan vase in an hour or less. Begin by using sharp scissors to snip the rounded tops off of disposable bamboo spoons. Leave a small bit (about a quarter inch) of the spoon's stem still attached to the top, as it will be used to attach it to the jar.
Apply a drop of hot glue to the small flat piece of remaining stem on the concave side of the spoon. Beginning at the top rim, adhere the spoon to the lip of the glass jar. Overhang the top rim so it will be hidden from view once you've completed the row. Secure spoon tops around the entire circumference of the lid, overlapping them slightly to avoid gaps. Once you've completed the upper circle, repeat the process for the next row down, positioning it so the top tip of the spoons overlaps halfway up on the row above. Be sure to stagger the second row so it's offset from the vertical seams of the top row, like a brick wall. Repeat these alternating rows until you've reached the bottom of the glass jar.
To give the base a dynamic flared effect, affix the final row most of the way down the curved bottom corner of the jar. Besides giving the vase a fanned-out silhouette similar to that of a pinecone, this will also disguise the spot where you secured the stems by tucking it underneath out of view. If the stem is still visible, you can cut the bottom spoons with no extended stem piece for a cleaner aesthetic. Arrange real, artificial, or dried floral stems in your DIY vase, and the result is an organic, textural beauty with a modern, eco-friendly vibe.