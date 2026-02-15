Repurpose A Glass Jar And Bamboo Spoons To DIY Unique Home Decor You'll Adore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are seemingly endless ways to repurpose an old glass jar as decor and storage throughout your home, each one more genius than the next. But it's not every day that you stumble upon a beginner-friendly, affordable glass jar hack for crafting a high-end, modern piece. Gamze.sankaya shared on TikTok how to upcycle an old glass mason jar by adhering the tops of disposable bamboo spoons to it to create an organic scalloped vase. The result has a shape reminiscent of a pinecone or artichoke but with a clean, modern twist. A very cost-effective, clever craft, all you'll need to create a scalloped vase of your own is a wide-mouth glass mason jar, glue gun, scissors, and eco-friendly disposable bamboo spoons.

If your jar is a similar size to the one in the TikTok video, you'll need roughly 80 spoons or so for the project. If you don't have any around the house, grab a 100-pack option, like the Ofourteen Disposable Wooden Spoon Bundle. The TikToker uses disposable bamboo spoons, which have a high-end, mid-century Scandinavian aesthetic. However, you could use a different material or spray paint the spoons beforehand for a custom look. While shiny white plastic spoons might end up looking too much like, well, spoons, to be chic, you could opt for neutral-colored spoons with a matte finish for a pottery look. Or grab some colorful spoons in whimsical hues to do an ombré vase with mermaid scale vibes.

The final look is totally up to you, but the simple DIY process is straightforward, no matter what type of disposable spoon you decide to showcase. Once you've gathered your supplies, it's time to get started crafting this one-of-a-kind scalloped vase that no one will believe is made out of an old jar and disposable flatware.