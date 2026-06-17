Don't Toss Old Instant Coffee Jars: Turn Them Into Upcycled Vases

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Not all of us have a fancy coffee machine. Instead, we turn to the instant kind for our morning jolt. If you're someone who typically tosses instant coffee jars after the last scoop, try giving them a closer look next time. They're often beautifully shaped, made from sturdy glass, and the perfect size for housing blooms. Sure, there are plenty of rare vintage vases at the thrift store. But why not take advantage of a versatile item that's already in your possession? All you need to do is personalize the exterior — and the best part is that there are numerous ways to do it.

You can make it a very simple project or go all out with your crafting supplies, just like TikTok user vitraaz, who transformed her jar with small, charming drawings. To get started, you'll need an old coffee jar (or two!) in any kind of shape and size. A 3 ½-ounce jar would make an adorable little vase, while a 10 ½-ounce version would allow you to display a bigger bunch. Next, grab paints that are made for glass. For instance, these Pebeo Vitrea 160 Glass Paints on Amazon come in a variety of colors and can be used without a paintbrush. The same goes for the Coogert Acrylic Paint Markers. Not the painting type? Instant coffee jars can be upgraded with other embellishments like ribbon, jute twine, or yarn as well. Feel free to bring out your creative side however you see fit.