Don't Toss Old Instant Coffee Jars: Turn Them Into Upcycled Vases
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Not all of us have a fancy coffee machine. Instead, we turn to the instant kind for our morning jolt. If you're someone who typically tosses instant coffee jars after the last scoop, try giving them a closer look next time. They're often beautifully shaped, made from sturdy glass, and the perfect size for housing blooms. Sure, there are plenty of rare vintage vases at the thrift store. But why not take advantage of a versatile item that's already in your possession? All you need to do is personalize the exterior — and the best part is that there are numerous ways to do it.
You can make it a very simple project or go all out with your crafting supplies, just like TikTok user vitraaz, who transformed her jar with small, charming drawings. To get started, you'll need an old coffee jar (or two!) in any kind of shape and size. A 3 ½-ounce jar would make an adorable little vase, while a 10 ½-ounce version would allow you to display a bigger bunch. Next, grab paints that are made for glass. For instance, these Pebeo Vitrea 160 Glass Paints on Amazon come in a variety of colors and can be used without a paintbrush. The same goes for the Coogert Acrylic Paint Markers. Not the painting type? Instant coffee jars can be upgraded with other embellishments like ribbon, jute twine, or yarn as well. Feel free to bring out your creative side however you see fit.
Ideas for upcycling old instant coffee jars into gorgeous flower vases
Kick things off by washing the coffee jars thoroughly in hot, soapy water. Go ahead and remove the stickers from the glass while you're at it. After cleaning your jars, you can jump right into filling them with flowers if you're going the simple route. Use either real or artificial blooms, and they'll be ready to spread around your home. If they're fresh-cut, you can put a DIY lemon mixture into the vases to help feed them. To give the jars a pop, tie bows around their necks. You could opt for a festive ribbon, burlap, raffia, or a dainty one like Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Lace Ribbon. Or, better yet, why not leave the label on the jar if you're a big coffee fan? Set the vase near all of your other coffee supplies, and it'll be a cute addition (just make sure to only wash the inside).
@vitraaz
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Decorating the outside of the jars could be a lot of fun, too. Paint designs such as flowers and garden creatures, or use the markers to personalize the vases with monograms. You could also paint them a single color to match your home decor. Alternatively, wrap yarn around the coffee jars until they're fully covered, gluing it down as you go. Use jute twine instead if you prefer a rustic look. Another idea is to attach ONUPGO Waterproof Chalkboard Labels if you're giving them away as gifts — it'll give you places to write sweet messages. While the flowers inside will be the final touch, the jars themselves will surely look beautiful on their own.