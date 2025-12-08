Ditch The Scraping: There's A Better, Easier Way To Remove Stickers From Glass

You know the frustration: You get a lovely glass decorative purchase home, and you try to remove the price sticker, but it seems to be bonded to the glass with some sort of uber-super sticker glue. The stubborn sticker is impervious to your removal attempts, leaving you frustrated with disgusting sticker stuff under your fingernails. There are better ways to remove stickers from glass. One of the best? Just use hot water.

Whether you are trying to remove a manufacturer's sticker from a vase, a label from a lovely wine bottle, or a sticker from a yard sale, the challenge can be real. Removing sticker residue is difficult, so rather than scraping it off and perhaps leaving behind unsightly residue, hot water loosens the adhesive, making the sticker easier to remove. The heat and moisture work in combination to relax the adhesive's bond to the glass. Hot water will also help you remove stickers from other waterproof surfaces like porcelain, metals, or plastics. But don't try it with porous, water-sensitive surfaces like finished wood, as it could damage the object.