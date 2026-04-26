The Rare Vintage Vase To Snag Immediately If You See It At A Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vases have a rich and unique history, originating as mere utilitarian objects before cultures around the world turned them into pieces of art, storytelling, and wealth. The most expensive vase sold to date, a colorful porcelain work from 18th-century China, was auctioned for $41.6 million. While you (probably) won't find a vase quite that valuable at your local thrift store, it's always possible to stumble upon a rare vintage find at estate sales that's selling for a few bucks. Some of those hidden gems come from the Fenton Art Glass Company.

Founded in 1905, Fenton became the largest producer of handmade colored glass in the U.S. before ceasing operation in 2011. The West Virginia-based manufacturer found early success with its 1907 creation of carnival glass, which gave items an iridescent sheen. Fenton later found a niche in the '40s producing hobnail glass, identifiable by its nubby exterior. Hobnail milk glass particularly suits a charming farmhouse style, while carnival glass leans into the glitz and glam of Art Nouveau décor.

Today, you can track down Fenton glassware in multiple places. Secondhand stores, estate sales, and online auction sites are all viable options. A TikTok user purchased two Fenton vases at a garage sale for $3 and flipped them for a profit of more than $800. Not all Fenton vases are that expensive – some are listed as low as $15 – but the right vintage souvenir can lead to a nice payday or, if kept, elevate a flower arrangement in your home.