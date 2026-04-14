Rare Vintage Glass Piece Called The 'Holy Grail' Of Valuable Estate Sale Finds

Around 800 years ago, poets began telling tales of knights in search of a sacred chalice known as the Holy Grail. Little did they know (nor could they comprehend) that the mythic term would one day be reclaimed by internet shoppers on a quest for just about any hard-to-find item. Modern holy grails range from this rare '80s lamp found at a thrift store to beauty products that halt aging. For Reddit user Ointmentt, the legendary Holy Grail is a stained glass panel with a bunch of cats on it.

In 2024, Ointmentt posted a picture of a thrifted stained glass piece in the Reddit group r/ThriftStoreCats with the caption, "My holy grail Estate Sale find." Many cat lovers were smitten with the antique too, giving the post more than 19,000 upvotes. "I didn't know what my holy grail find would/should be until I saw this post," one commenter wrote. The item was purchased for $70, widely considered a bargain on the Reddit thread. "$10 a cat is a deal," another user wrote, referencing the panel's seven glass felines.

This estate sale pickup appears to be made by Joan Baker Designs, a now-defunct company founded in 1975. Some Joan Baker products are still sold online today. Small pieces cost as little as $20 on Amazon, while larger, rarer ones are listed on auction sites for several hundred dollars. To at least one Reddit user, however, their Joan Baker piece is priceless.