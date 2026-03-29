Rare Vintage '80s Lamp Called The 'Holy Grail' Of Valuable Thrift Store Finds

"Lotus lamp" is an umbrella term for any light fixture resembling a lotus plant, and that's not particularly rare. There are lotus lamps on Amazon for under $20, such as the Omeet LED Lotus Buddhist Lamp. But the ones that internet thrifters are interested in, the kind that faithmoon posted about, are of the Hollywood Regency design style. Hollywood Regency, similar to Art Deco style, is bold, glitzy, and emblematic of '30s opulence.

Like many retro design trends, lamp manufacturers in the '70s, '80s, and '90s were inspired by Hollywood Regency and produced light fixtures in this early-20th-century style. Lotus lamps were made in multiple designs and colors. Along with the iconic pink petals, some have black stands, silver frames, and black, white, gray, and blue petals. You can even replace broken petals if you purchase an old lotus lamp in subpar condition.

While it's difficult to verify if a lotus lamp is truly vintage, there are a few clues. One is the item's weight, as heavier parts indicate an older lamp. New lotus lamps almost exclusively have etched petals, while vintage ones can have etched or non-etched petals. The best-case scenario is when it has a sticker with the year it was manufactured, like those from popular '80s brand Anthony California. Vintage lotus lamps aren't an everyday sighting, but as the internet sleuths prove, you can find them if you look hard enough.