Not Thrift Shops Or Estate Sales: Where Joanna Gaines Goes To Find Unique Antiques

If you're looking to add some unique historical touches to your home, a flea market is an excellent place to start. A simple online search should bring up local flea markets and their schedules. As you get ready for your first visit, make sure you have plenty of small bills and prepare to negotiate prices. Bring a measuring tape with you to ensure any pieces you're interested in will fit where you want to place them, and carefully inspect them for damage.

Once there, you can keep an eye out for some of Joanna Gaines' favorite items, including old light fixtures, ornate frames, and vintage books. She told Country Living that flea markets are also great places to find architectural elements, like spindles and corbels, and fun knickknacks to nestle among books on bookshelves. "I have this brass mouse that's so random, but to me it's just the cutest thing," she revealed.

Interior designers like Gaines love these vintage finds because they add character and a sense of storytelling to your home's aesthetic. These hand-picked pieces can be selected to enhance any style of design. Not surprisingly, items found at flea markets can seamlessly fit in with other timeless vintage farmhouse decor or traditionally vintage interiors. Their sense of history and aged appearance complement the essence of these styles. On the other hand, flea market treasures like vintage lighting or ornate mirrors can also fit into a modern-style home. Despite at first seeming paradoxical, there are actually plenty of ways to successfully mix modern and antique furniture and other home decor items, elevating your design as a whole.