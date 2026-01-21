Not Thrift Shops Or Estate Sales: Where Joanna Gaines Goes To Find Unique Antiques
Antique and vintage items have always been home design staples. They make excellent home decor items because they exude character and personality, and some homeowners can get quite fanatic about finding that perfect vintage piece. Even famed designer Joanna Gaines is a lover of antiques. "I like to leave a piece of history in homes I design," the "Mini Reni" explained to HGTV Magazine. Though there are plenty of secrets to finding antique and vintage treasures, Gaines might have a tip you haven't considered before. If you've been bitten by the antiquing bug, instead of heading to permanent brick and mortar places like thrift shops or perusing estate sales, consider their sibling, the flea market.
Thrift shops and estate sales are common places to go hunting for unique decor finds, and each have their unique purposes. Thrift stores are secondhand shops that sell all sorts of items that range in value and quality. Estate sales are when the contents of an entire home are sold, often by professionals and typically after a death. Flea markets differ from both of these options. They aren't found at a permanent brick and mortar location; rather, they are outdoor gatherings composed of multiple vendors who typically sell a variety of items from antiques to handmade pieces. While thrift stores have fixed pricing and estate sales have limited options, at flea markets you can haggle prices and find a wider selection of items.
Flea markets: how to shop and design
If you're looking to add some unique historical touches to your home, a flea market is an excellent place to start. A simple online search should bring up local flea markets and their schedules. As you get ready for your first visit, make sure you have plenty of small bills and prepare to negotiate prices. Bring a measuring tape with you to ensure any pieces you're interested in will fit where you want to place them, and carefully inspect them for damage.
Once there, you can keep an eye out for some of Joanna Gaines' favorite items, including old light fixtures, ornate frames, and vintage books. She told Country Living that flea markets are also great places to find architectural elements, like spindles and corbels, and fun knickknacks to nestle among books on bookshelves. "I have this brass mouse that's so random, but to me it's just the cutest thing," she revealed.
Interior designers like Gaines love these vintage finds because they add character and a sense of storytelling to your home's aesthetic. These hand-picked pieces can be selected to enhance any style of design. Not surprisingly, items found at flea markets can seamlessly fit in with other timeless vintage farmhouse decor or traditionally vintage interiors. Their sense of history and aged appearance complement the essence of these styles. On the other hand, flea market treasures like vintage lighting or ornate mirrors can also fit into a modern-style home. Despite at first seeming paradoxical, there are actually plenty of ways to successfully mix modern and antique furniture and other home decor items, elevating your design as a whole.