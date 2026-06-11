Skip Basic Curtains And Blinds: This Milk Jug DIY Is A Clever Way To Cover Windows
Drab blinds and boring curtains make your home look like everyone else's, but this unusual DIY creates a more interesting window treatment. Though it's unconventional, a few empty milk jugs are a unique way to add privacy and charm to your windows. By cutting up the common plastic containers, you can make pieces to string together your own custom curtains. The strands of plastic shapes give this window treatment a beaded appearance, but with a little more privacy. For people working with a tight budget, upcycling milk jugs is a great way to save money while decorating and treating your windows. Plus, the translucent plastic should block the view inside your home while letting in light.
This smart way to reuse milk jugs will add character and a conversation starter to your space. Plus, making these curtains is super simple, and string, wire, or jump rings can attach the plastic pieces together. A hole punch or a nail is also necessary. To make the curtain even more whimsical, color the pieces for a custom, vibrant design. Alternatively, wrapping them in yarn creates a textured, fabric look.
Upcycling milk jugs into fun curtains
First, you'll need to cut a bunch of plastic shapes out of your milk jugs. Flat circles make a cute, bubble-like look, though you could also cut holes in the middle for a ring shape. Alternatively, triangle or square pieces work as well. For a little extra flair, cut shapes like hearts, butterflies, or stars from the plastic.
Start by cutting out the flat panels of your milk jugs. Then, trace and cut out your individual shapes. You'll likely need six or more jugs for a single curtain, depending on the size of your windows. To assemble this unique window treatment idea, create four holes evenly around the shape. A nail or a hole punch should make this job easy. If you'd like a colorful rather than clear curtain, use Sharpies to decorate the milk jug pieces. Now, secure the bottom of one shape to the top of another using string or jump rings. Make several long strands of plastic beads to form your curtains. Lay out the strands next to each other, connecting the holes in the sides of the plastic pieces to create a panel. Then, slip S hooks into the holes in the top pieces to hang it from a curtain rod.