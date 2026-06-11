Skip Basic Curtains And Blinds: This Milk Jug DIY Is A Clever Way To Cover Windows

Drab blinds and boring curtains make your home look like everyone else's, but this unusual DIY creates a more interesting window treatment. Though it's unconventional, a few empty milk jugs are a unique way to add privacy and charm to your windows. By cutting up the common plastic containers, you can make pieces to string together your own custom curtains. The strands of plastic shapes give this window treatment a beaded appearance, but with a little more privacy. For people working with a tight budget, upcycling milk jugs is a great way to save money while decorating and treating your windows. Plus, the translucent plastic should block the view inside your home while letting in light.

This smart way to reuse milk jugs will add character and a conversation starter to your space. Plus, making these curtains is super simple, and string, wire, or jump rings can attach the plastic pieces together. A hole punch or a nail is also necessary. To make the curtain even more whimsical, color the pieces for a custom, vibrant design. Alternatively, wrapping them in yarn creates a textured, fabric look.