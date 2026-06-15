Repurpose Old Ribbon Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece For Your Front Door

Don't throw out your old ribbon scraps! If you have strips of ribbon leftover from a DIY ribbon chain or wrapping presents, you can easily repurpose them into a cute wreath for your front door. If you're thinking that your ribbon scraps are too small or oddly-shaped to be useful, then you'll be happy to know that you can use ribbons of almost any size. Rather than trying to tie them into bows, you'll be turning the ribbons into flowers for a stunning floral door wreath.

To paint a picture of the end goal, you'll be folding or rolling ribbons into flowers, then attaching them to a wreath base for a stunning and unique DIY decoration. Your wreath base should be able to fit on your front door, but otherwise it can be almost anything. A grapevine wreath base will give you a more natural look, but you can also repurpose materials like cardboard or old plastic lids. You could even upcycle an old picture frame into a wreath, which would look quite nice combined with the ribbon flowers.

While any ribbon can be used for your floral wreath, keep in mind that longer and wider pieces will create bigger flowers. Put ribbon pieces that are too small to become flowers in one pile so they're easy to find if you need them. You can choose a specific color scheme, or mix and match different colors and patterns for a more wildflower-esque approach. If you have any other leftover art supplies, you can use them to make extra decor for your wreath.