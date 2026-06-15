Repurpose Old Ribbon Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece For Your Front Door
Don't throw out your old ribbon scraps! If you have strips of ribbon leftover from a DIY ribbon chain or wrapping presents, you can easily repurpose them into a cute wreath for your front door. If you're thinking that your ribbon scraps are too small or oddly-shaped to be useful, then you'll be happy to know that you can use ribbons of almost any size. Rather than trying to tie them into bows, you'll be turning the ribbons into flowers for a stunning floral door wreath.
To paint a picture of the end goal, you'll be folding or rolling ribbons into flowers, then attaching them to a wreath base for a stunning and unique DIY decoration. Your wreath base should be able to fit on your front door, but otherwise it can be almost anything. A grapevine wreath base will give you a more natural look, but you can also repurpose materials like cardboard or old plastic lids. You could even upcycle an old picture frame into a wreath, which would look quite nice combined with the ribbon flowers.
While any ribbon can be used for your floral wreath, keep in mind that longer and wider pieces will create bigger flowers. Put ribbon pieces that are too small to become flowers in one pile so they're easy to find if you need them. You can choose a specific color scheme, or mix and match different colors and patterns for a more wildflower-esque approach. If you have any other leftover art supplies, you can use them to make extra decor for your wreath.
Assembling your DIY ribbon flower wreath
You might want to try a couple different ribbon flower variations to find the ones you like the best. One option for a simple rose is to roll one end of the ribbon into a tight cylinder, then wrap the rest of the ribbon around it while twisting to give the petals their shape, adding glue as you go. You can also form each petal individually, then attach them together. Start by cutting your ribbon into rectangles, folding the top corners in and down, so that you end up with pentagons with slightly rounded edges for rose petals, or cut them into circles for a camellia. Attach the petals side-by-side to form a strip, then roll the strip up to make your flower. You can make a daisy or abstract flower by cutting your ribbon into circles or ovals and arranging them into a flat circle and using the smallest scraps to fill the center. Your smaller ribbon scraps can also be cut into tiny leaves, ladybugs, or butterflies.
Before you attach your ribbon flowers to the wreath base, arrange them to ensure they fit the way you want. Make any last minute adjustments to the size and shape of the base now. Cutting down a cardboard base is easier (and less heartbreaking) before you put all your lovely decor onto it. If you have gaps, you may want to cover your wreath base in a pretty fabric, paper, or even extra ribbon. To stick with the repurposing trend, consider using this DIY handkerchief wreath as a fun base. Glue or tie your ribbon flowers to your wreath, and add in any extra ribbon leaves or decorations, and you're done. Hang it on your front door and marvel at your new wreath!