Woman Transforms Ordinary Ribbon Into Dreamy Spring Decor On A Budget

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Decorating isn't only for the holidays. Spring is the perfect time of year to add pops of festiveness, just with bright florals and softer tones, of course. One way to bring dreaminess to your space is by creating a ribbon chain, which might beam you straight back to childhood. That's because it's very similar to crafting Christmas chains out of paper, a traditional mantel decor idea that's been enjoyed since the Victorian era. But by using beautiful, seasonally appropriate patterned ribbon, it gives the chain a twist ideal for spring.

TikToker allison.bounds demonstrated this budget-friendly DIY on her channel. She dressed her mantel up with a ribbon chain that gives off serious cottagecore vibes, using a supply list that is delightfully simple — you'll only need some hot glue and spools of fabric ribbon. Having spring on the mind is key when picking them out. Think flowers, greenery, and pastels in options like JarThenaAMCS Green Wildflowers Ribbon on Amazon or Nanaborn Flower Butterfly Wired Ribbon available at Walmart.

When planning out your ribbon chain, you can incorporate as many patterns or colors as you'd like. However, you could also select just one to three ribbons to minimize the price of the project (they only cost about $5 to $10 for a 5- to 15-yard roll) and avoid an overly busy design. Even Dollar Tree has some extra-affordable options, like their Floral Garden Polyester Burlap Ribbon. Alternate it with a patterned ribbon for a pop of complementing color and texture that will look oh so lovely and only cost you a few bucks in total!