Woman Transforms Ordinary Ribbon Into Dreamy Spring Decor On A Budget
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Decorating isn't only for the holidays. Spring is the perfect time of year to add pops of festiveness, just with bright florals and softer tones, of course. One way to bring dreaminess to your space is by creating a ribbon chain, which might beam you straight back to childhood. That's because it's very similar to crafting Christmas chains out of paper, a traditional mantel decor idea that's been enjoyed since the Victorian era. But by using beautiful, seasonally appropriate patterned ribbon, it gives the chain a twist ideal for spring.
TikToker allison.bounds demonstrated this budget-friendly DIY on her channel. She dressed her mantel up with a ribbon chain that gives off serious cottagecore vibes, using a supply list that is delightfully simple — you'll only need some hot glue and spools of fabric ribbon. Having spring on the mind is key when picking them out. Think flowers, greenery, and pastels in options like JarThenaAMCS Green Wildflowers Ribbon on Amazon or Nanaborn Flower Butterfly Wired Ribbon available at Walmart.
When planning out your ribbon chain, you can incorporate as many patterns or colors as you'd like. However, you could also select just one to three ribbons to minimize the price of the project (they only cost about $5 to $10 for a 5- to 15-yard roll) and avoid an overly busy design. Even Dollar Tree has some extra-affordable options, like their Floral Garden Polyester Burlap Ribbon. Alternate it with a patterned ribbon for a pop of complementing color and texture that will look oh so lovely and only cost you a few bucks in total!
Make cheap but charming ribbon chains to put around the home
Ready for a little dose of nostalgia? Start by cutting your ribbon into strands that are the same length (allison.bounds used 12-inch-long pieces). Lay out, test, and determine your preferred chain pattern, and consider where you'll be displaying the chain so you know about how long you'd like it to be. Now, pick a strand that will be at the end of the chain. Add a strip of hot glue along its end, and close it into a loop. Take your next strand, thread it through the loop, and glue it closed as well, connecting them like chain links.
@allison.bounds
Here's my diy spring ribbon chain! I love picking out ribbon!! #easter #spring #holidaydecor #michaels #cottagecore @Michaels Stores
Repeat this process, and your connected loops will quickly form a springtime chain. Alternatively, you could staple the ribbon links closed instead of gluing them. Once you're finished, it'll be ready for hanging. Use adhesive hooks to attach it across a mantel, and complete the area with a DIY spring wreath. You could also hang the chain from a curtain rod so that no additional hardware is required. Either way, allow the center to droop.
And why stop at making just one chain? Not only they capture the theme beautifully, but they can be used for multiple seasons if you store them away carefully in a plastic tote. Decorate your banister, doorways, or an old armoire. You could also keep them out year round, especially to go along with an English country bedroom. They'll be more durable than old-school paper chains and, undoubtedly, much more darling.