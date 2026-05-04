Skip Traditional Wreaths: This Gorgeous DIY Alternative Uses An Upcycled Frame

Wreaths date back to ancient times and eventually became customary decorations for doors. Just because everyone has one doesn't mean they can't be completely unique, though. If you haven't noticed, the internet is swimming with ideas, including Martha Stewart's DIY alternative to traditional wreaths. You can even upcycle an old frame into a wreath-like decor piece by stripping it down and adding some embellishments.

The project works by removing all the extra parts from a frame until you're left with just the molding. Having a piece with an open center helps give off that classic wreath vibe. You can use any frame shape you like for the DIY. However, a large oval one that's either vintage (or vintage-looking) really adds to its character. Fortunately, you can get one without spending an arm and a leg. Just check out second-hand shops and yard sales. That way, you can create beautiful door decor on a thrift store budget.

When it comes to decorating the frame, you can get as crafty as you like. Artificial flowers, greenery, and ribbon make wonderful adornments for this wreath alternative. If it's meant to be seasonal decor, you can use small trinkets that are symbolic of the time of year. These can also be found at thrift stores. If you have a specific idea in mind, both craft stores and Dollar Tree have floral sections with a wide variety of options. You're also going to need supplies like hot glue and wire, such as this FloraCraft Floral Wire.