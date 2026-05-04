Skip Traditional Wreaths: This Gorgeous DIY Alternative Uses An Upcycled Frame
Wreaths date back to ancient times and eventually became customary decorations for doors. Just because everyone has one doesn't mean they can't be completely unique, though. If you haven't noticed, the internet is swimming with ideas, including Martha Stewart's DIY alternative to traditional wreaths. You can even upcycle an old frame into a wreath-like decor piece by stripping it down and adding some embellishments.
The project works by removing all the extra parts from a frame until you're left with just the molding. Having a piece with an open center helps give off that classic wreath vibe. You can use any frame shape you like for the DIY. However, a large oval one that's either vintage (or vintage-looking) really adds to its character. Fortunately, you can get one without spending an arm and a leg. Just check out second-hand shops and yard sales. That way, you can create beautiful door decor on a thrift store budget.
When it comes to decorating the frame, you can get as crafty as you like. Artificial flowers, greenery, and ribbon make wonderful adornments for this wreath alternative. If it's meant to be seasonal decor, you can use small trinkets that are symbolic of the time of year. These can also be found at thrift stores. If you have a specific idea in mind, both craft stores and Dollar Tree have floral sections with a wide variety of options. You're also going to need supplies like hot glue and wire, such as this FloraCraft Floral Wire.
How to make and style your wreath frame
To begin, remove the backing, matte, and glass from the frame. If you adore the picture, set it aside for perhaps the day you want to style a gallery wall. Clean the molding up with a microfiber towel. If needed, remove any dirt caught in the details with a small, dry brush. Spray paint your frame if it could benefit from a bit of refreshing. After all, some of the frame will still be exposed after the decorations are added. That's because the oval frame itself is a big part of what makes the decor piece so charming.
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Plan out your design beforehand so you'll be happy with the end results. Group together items like flowers and greenery, then attach them to a section of the oval frame using floral wire. You could attach the items on the side, swooping down, or just along the bottom of it — this is where you get to be creative. Be sure to pick your favorite colors and blooms (if you're using faux flowers). You could also hot glue decorative items directly to the frame if you like. Incorporate birds and butterflies for spring, pumpkins for fall, and glittery snowflakes and pinecones for winter. Use seashells for summer if you want a nautical theme.
Hanging your wreath alternative shouldn't be difficult. It is a frame, of course! Use a nail or Command Strips to display it on a door, above the mantel, or near a window. Play up the vintage look with your embellishments, with something like this GXTIZAS Beige Lace Ribbon, and it could make for really pretty bedroom decor. If you do decide to hang it on your front door, surely visitors will love it, too.