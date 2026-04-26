Forget Traditional Wreaths: Martha Stewart's DIY Alternative Works For Any Season
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Oh, Martha Stewart, what will you think of next? The queen of all-things-home is known for her creative hacks to make organization easy-peasy, like Stewart's trick for perfectly stored sheets. Now, she's taken one common and affordable staple and turned it into all-seasons decor: Stewart has transformed a stack of unbleached coffee filters into a wreath.
On the Martha Stewart YouTube channel, she folds coffee filters into quarters, then glues them to the top, inside edge, and outer edge of a wreath frame. At the end, she has a rustic, shabby chic wreath that's perfect for hanging in a window or on a door during the festive season. She hangs the wreath with a wide piece of ribbon, which is easy to swap out to change up the look from season to season.
To make a wreath like the one in the video, you'll need two 100-count packages of unbleached coffee filters, one wreath frame like the FloraCraft 12-inch straw wreath form, and lots of hot glue. If you'd like to add a colorful variation, pick out bleached coffee filters and get your hands on some food coloring. An alternative to traditional wreaths, it's also a clever way to use coffee filters when you've upgraded your drip coffeemaker or switched to a different way of brewing a cup of Joe.
How to make and customize a coffee filter wreath
Get your fingers ready, as this wreath-making project requires a lot of folding. Fold the filters in half, then in half again, so that the bottom of the filter is a triangle shape. Get all the filters folded before you move on to attaching them to the frame.
Once you've got your filters folded, place a bit of hot glue on the triangle portion, then put it onto the top of the wreath frame, so the ruffled bit sticks up. Put some glue on the second filter, then set the triangle portion down on top of the first one, so that the ruffled edges are sticking up next to each other. The closer the filters are, the fluffier the finished wreath will be. Cover the top of the wreath with filters, then repeat on the inside and exterior of the frame. Wrap a length of ribbon through the middle of the wreath to hang it in a window or from a door.
To make a non-traditional, fun spring wreath, dye folded, bleached coffee filters with food coloring before attaching them to the frame. Mix a few drops of food coloring with water into a small bowl. Then, dip coffee filters into the colored water and dry them on a baking sheet before proceeding. You can also switch up the wreath frame, choosing a heart shape for Valentine's Day or a star shape for Independence Day.