Forget Traditional Wreaths: Martha Stewart's DIY Alternative Works For Any Season

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Oh, Martha Stewart, what will you think of next? The queen of all-things-home is known for her creative hacks to make organization easy-peasy, like Stewart's trick for perfectly stored sheets. Now, she's taken one common and affordable staple and turned it into all-seasons decor: Stewart has transformed a stack of unbleached coffee filters into a wreath.

On the Martha Stewart YouTube channel, she folds coffee filters into quarters, then glues them to the top, inside edge, and outer edge of a wreath frame. At the end, she has a rustic, shabby chic wreath that's perfect for hanging in a window or on a door during the festive season. She hangs the wreath with a wide piece of ribbon, which is easy to swap out to change up the look from season to season.

To make a wreath like the one in the video, you'll need two 100-count packages of unbleached coffee filters, one wreath frame like the FloraCraft 12-inch straw wreath form, and lots of hot glue. If you'd like to add a colorful variation, pick out bleached coffee filters and get your hands on some food coloring. An alternative to traditional wreaths, it's also a clever way to use coffee filters when you've upgraded your drip coffeemaker or switched to a different way of brewing a cup of Joe.