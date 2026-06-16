Don't Toss An Old Garden Hose, Turn It Into Adorable Porch Decor

You'll want to start out with a drained, untangled hose. Since you'll be displaying it on your porch as decor, take the time to clean it up, too. There's a lot of garden hose styles out there — so each wreath will turn out a little different. Begin coiling yours up until you have a round, wreath-like base. Feel free to cut the hose to a smaller length if it's super long. You can now bind the circle using zip ties or floral wire. Add glue as well if you want the coils to be closely attached.

It's now time to decorate your wreath and make it your own. Use zip ties or floral wire to attach items around the hose, similar to a wreath form. Flower stems and greens can help bring it to life and can make it more fitting for the season. Tulips and pastel colors are perfect for spring, and brightly covered artificial foliage can take your fall porch decor to the next level. Or, go with neutral blooms and greenery for a year-round look. Since it's a hose, things like old gardening tools, gloves, or small flower pots also make adorable additions. Even a watering can, a large patterned bow, or a wooden "welcome" sign could be secured as embellishments.

Cover your hose with florals and garden accessories until only some of it is peeking out. Or, choose just a handful of decorations for a more minimalist wreath. Finally, create a hanger for the wreath out of a ribbon or rope. Hang it on your porch so that you and your guests can enjoy its charm. Weave a strand of battery-operated lights through the hose if you want it to stand out at night. Don't forget that you can make a handy backyard rug out of an old garden hose as well!