Skip Stuffed Shelves: Turn A Bedroom Staple Into A Smarter Way To Store Blankets

Could your blanket collection build a blanket fort big enough to cover the whole neighborhood? Okay, it might not be quite that big, but it's definitely easy to stockpile a huge amount of blankets without realizing it. Finding a spot for all of those cute, cozy linens becomes the issue since they're so bulky. Stuffing your linen closet only works for so long before it reaches its limits. The TikTok account apopofyou shares a unique solution for your living room blanket collection, and it's something that usually stays hidden in the bedroom: a dresser.

It makes perfect sense when you think about it. Dressers come equipped with plenty of drawers to keep your blankets tidy and out of sight. It's a good spot for the blankets that are cozy but don't look as decorative. Plus, keeping the blankets in drawers protects them from dust and pet hair between uses. Pair the dresser with this brilliant curtain rod hack for blanket storage that doubles as cute decor for your nicer blankets.

The top of the dresser can also double as a display area. Use it to set up framed family photos or your DIY decor pieces. This helps it blend in and look like any other storage furniture piece while keeping extra blankets handy.