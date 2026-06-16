Skip Stuffed Shelves: Turn A Bedroom Staple Into A Smarter Way To Store Blankets
Could your blanket collection build a blanket fort big enough to cover the whole neighborhood? Okay, it might not be quite that big, but it's definitely easy to stockpile a huge amount of blankets without realizing it. Finding a spot for all of those cute, cozy linens becomes the issue since they're so bulky. Stuffing your linen closet only works for so long before it reaches its limits. The TikTok account apopofyou shares a unique solution for your living room blanket collection, and it's something that usually stays hidden in the bedroom: a dresser.
It makes perfect sense when you think about it. Dressers come equipped with plenty of drawers to keep your blankets tidy and out of sight. It's a good spot for the blankets that are cozy but don't look as decorative. Plus, keeping the blankets in drawers protects them from dust and pet hair between uses. Pair the dresser with this brilliant curtain rod hack for blanket storage that doubles as cute decor for your nicer blankets.
The top of the dresser can also double as a display area. Use it to set up framed family photos or your DIY decor pieces. This helps it blend in and look like any other storage furniture piece while keeping extra blankets handy.
Fold and store blankets in a dresser
You can use any type of dresser for this clever blanket storage idea, but a horizontal one with a top that's about as high as a table is ideal. Copy the original creator's idea by placing a low dresser behind a floating sofa in the living room. It can take the place of a traditional sofa table, but it has more drawers and storage space than you would get with a regular table. If the living room isn't an option, position the lower dresser in the entryway in place of a table there.
As far as the dresser itself, you may need to make some modifications to make it work well for blankets. A fresh coat of paint or a new stain color could help the dresser work better with your living room decor. Adding new drawer pulls that coordinate with the other metal finishes in the room also helps it blend in. Add a runner or style vintage doilies on top before arranging your decor to create a curated look. If you want to hint at what's inside, drape a small blanket over one corner of the top.
Inside the drawers, consider adding a liner to keep the blankets from snagging. Toss a scented sachet in each drawer to keep the blankets smelling fresh. Folding or rolling the blankets helps them fit neatly in the drawers. If you have a sleeper sofa in your living room, reserve one or two drawers for sheets and pillows — when you have guests, all of the bedding, including extra blankets, will be ready and waiting.