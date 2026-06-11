Should You Stay Or Leave While Your Housekeeper Works? Here's What They Really Want

Is your couch the color of cat hair? Does your back start aching at the mere thought of scrubbing those hard water stains in the tub? Hiring a housekeeper may feel like a luxury, but with mounting evidence showing that mess causes stress, it can also be a wise investment. Along with figuring out how much you'll pay for a house cleaning service in 2026, you may also find yourself wondering about house cleaner etiquette. Do you need to pre-game before your cleaners arrive? Is it okay to tell them exactly how you want the bed made? And then there's the big one. Should you stay or leave while your housekeeper works? To find out what house cleaners really want, Hunker spoke with Ashley Matuska Kidder, Founder/CEO of Dashing Maids.

Whether you bring in help for the occasional deep clean or you have a regular housekeeper, Kidder offered several tips to make each experience a positive one. "While our team is A-ok with whatever makes the client most comfortable, leaving the home or at the very least, finding a space you can be in that is NOT the same room we are working in is preferred," she said during her exclusive interview, adding, "Our cleaning techs can be far more efficient and thorough when they have a room/space to themselves to work their magic." Along with asking friends or family for referrals, working with a reputable company can give you peace of mind if you decide to step away. "Ensuring your cleaners are insured and undergo a background check can eliminate most of the concern," Kipper explained.