Wondering How Much To Pay A House Cleaner In 2026? Read This

Hiring a house cleaner often starts with a simple realization: Something's gotta give. Maybe you're juggling a demanding job and don't have the energy to fight with your spouse or kids about fairly dividing household chores. Sometimes your side hustle is more exciting than scrubbing the shower. Or perhaps mobility issues or aging joints make bending and reaching more work than it's worth. Although it can seem indulgent, hiring a professional to tackle the chores we all hate most, like vacuuming floors, doing laundry, or scrubbing the bathroom, creates more free time for the things you enjoy. So how much should you expect to pay a house cleaner in 2026? While costs vary widely depending on where you live, the size of your home, and the services you want, Angi reports that weekly cleaning averages $118 to $237 per visit across the United States.

For many of us, investing in regular or occasional cleaning services is a practical way to buy back time and sanity without sacrificing cleanliness. Researchers at Harvard even found that you can actually buy happiness by outsourcing the time-consuming task of cleaning everything in your home. But cleaning costs depend on several factors. Independent cleaners often charge hourly, averaging around $50 per hour. They may require you to provide supplies and aren't always bonded or insured, which means you could be on the hook if something is accidentally damaged or broken. Cleaning companies are often more expensive, since their fees will include labor, supplies, liability coverage, and other overhead costs. They may also send multiple cleaners to finish the job faster, which can double your cost per hour.