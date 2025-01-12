There's Finally A Fair Way To Divide Household Chores, & It's Easier Than You Think

It's not about divvying up household chores exactly 50/50 or creating a complicated breakdown of how long each task takes minus how many hours you are at the office. According to the psychiatry site Very Well Mind, the perception of fairness to each person is more important than a perfect split of chores. It's about making sure everyone is happy with the final arrangement, and one person doesn't have resentment rising every day.

For instance, if you stay home with the kids and your spouse works 60 hours a week, you probably aren't expecting your spouse to do half of the housework. Or, maybe you are the clean one in the relationship and don't want to hand over the housework for fear it won't be done properly. Your resentment may rise when it comes to childcare, and what you might ask for in return for household chores is a few hours away from the kids every weekend.

Flexibility is also important. If your roommate has an insane work week ahead, you can volunteer to take on a few more tasks. Trade things around if one of you finds you still can't keep up, or if someone is always forgetting a task. New life circumstances such as having a baby, adopting a pet, or a change in job status will also necessitate updating the chart. The important thing is to keep the communication open and reevaluate as necessary.