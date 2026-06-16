Transform Old Hangers Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece For Your Countertops
After a life spent in the shadows, dutifully holding your clothes neatly in the closet, those old hangers that you no longer need for clothing storage deserve their time in the spotlight. That's just what the TikTok creator behind homdecor.diy did with a few wooden hangers. Three wooden hangers get turned on their sides and connected to create the base of a unique floral display. This is one of many ways to use old hangers around the house to create custom, inexpensive decor.
Wood hangers are ideal for this project because they're thick, sturdy, and attractive. You'll turn them into a bit of a tripod and connect them with hot glue or wood glue, but you'll still need a little extra support in the form of craft sticks, paint stirring sticks, or thin scrap wood. Decorative twine covers all of the supports and joints to make the stand look less like hangers and more like an intentional decor piece.
For the top, you'll need a small bowl or planter that fits snugly in the area where the hangers meet. You'll decorate that container to add a little extra style to the piece. And while its original intention is to display flowers, you could also use it as storage or as a decorative bowl to hold pretty filler items. It's a creative idea for sneaking extra storage into your home.
Construct a wood hanger plant stand
First, you'll remove the metal hooks from three wooden hangers. Using pliers may help you pull it out, or bend the wire back and forth or snip it with wire cutters. If you want to update the look, paint or stain the wood a different color. Position the three hangers upright with the flat sides pointing outward and the tops meeting in the middle. Use hot glue or wood glue to secure them in the center, making sure they're evenly spaced. Cut wide craft sticks or another thin wood material to span between each set of hangers near where they meet, and glue them in place as supports.
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Once everything is dry, wrap twine, yard, fabric strips, leather strips, or similar materials around the middle connection point, ensuring you're covering all of the visible supports. You can add a smaller wrap of contrasting material, like ribbon, just around the center. The original creator braids more twine and glues it along the angled sides of the hanger. You could also use wood beads, gemstones, or other embellishment.
For the bowl or planter, you can leave it as is, or you can give it an extra pop of color with some paint. You can also decoupage fabric, paper, or napkins over it to incorporate a pattern, as well as wrap some twine or other material for added oomph. And if you decide to display faux florals instead of real plants, put a piece of floral foam in the bowl or planter and arrange the fake flowers in it. This DIY utilizes wooden hangers, but don't toss old wire hangers, either — use them in the garden instead.