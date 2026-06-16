Transform Old Hangers Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece For Your Countertops

After a life spent in the shadows, dutifully holding your clothes neatly in the closet, those old hangers that you no longer need for clothing storage deserve their time in the spotlight. That's just what the TikTok creator behind homdecor.diy did with a few wooden hangers. Three wooden hangers get turned on their sides and connected to create the base of a unique floral display. This is one of many ways to use old hangers around the house to create custom, inexpensive decor.

Wood hangers are ideal for this project because they're thick, sturdy, and attractive. You'll turn them into a bit of a tripod and connect them with hot glue or wood glue, but you'll still need a little extra support in the form of craft sticks, paint stirring sticks, or thin scrap wood. Decorative twine covers all of the supports and joints to make the stand look less like hangers and more like an intentional decor piece.

For the top, you'll need a small bowl or planter that fits snugly in the area where the hangers meet. You'll decorate that container to add a little extra style to the piece. And while its original intention is to display flowers, you could also use it as storage or as a decorative bowl to hold pretty filler items. It's a creative idea for sneaking extra storage into your home.