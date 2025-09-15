12 Smart Ways To Use Old Hangers Around The House Instead Of Tossing Them

There are plenty of common items people often think of when looking to reuse products around the house, from glass jars to old bed sheets and clothing. While these are great for reducing waste and lessening a home's environmental impact, there is one object you may not have considered as having a detrimental effect on our planet — clothes hangers. In fact, according to Fashion Revolution, plastic hangers can take as long as 500 years to break down in landfills, where they also release harmful chemicals. Then there are metal hangers, which are often not accepted in curbside recycling as their shape can damage sorting equipment. Reusing them can therefore significantly lower their negative impact. But with hangers coming in all shapes, sizes, and materials, you may find yourself at a loss for how they can be repurposed around the home.

There are plenty of ways to make use of old — and even broken — clothes hangers in order to give them new life, protect the environment, and add a unique fixture to your home. From useful hacks like DIY paper towel holders and clearing clogged drains to fun decor options like making a festive wreath or hanging a plant pot, clothes hangers are surprisingly versatile. So, why not hold onto those extra clothes hangers and try out one of these clever hacks that will make your life easier and help the environment along the way?