12 Smart Ways To Use Old Hangers Around The House Instead Of Tossing Them
There are plenty of common items people often think of when looking to reuse products around the house, from glass jars to old bed sheets and clothing. While these are great for reducing waste and lessening a home's environmental impact, there is one object you may not have considered as having a detrimental effect on our planet — clothes hangers. In fact, according to Fashion Revolution, plastic hangers can take as long as 500 years to break down in landfills, where they also release harmful chemicals. Then there are metal hangers, which are often not accepted in curbside recycling as their shape can damage sorting equipment. Reusing them can therefore significantly lower their negative impact. But with hangers coming in all shapes, sizes, and materials, you may find yourself at a loss for how they can be repurposed around the home.
There are plenty of ways to make use of old — and even broken — clothes hangers in order to give them new life, protect the environment, and add a unique fixture to your home. From useful hacks like DIY paper towel holders and clearing clogged drains to fun decor options like making a festive wreath or hanging a plant pot, clothes hangers are surprisingly versatile. So, why not hold onto those extra clothes hangers and try out one of these clever hacks that will make your life easier and help the environment along the way?
Hanging pot lids
Do you struggle with pot lids sliding around in your cupboard and spilling out whenever you open the door? One way to avoid this is by hanging them out of the way on the side of the cabinet. But you don't need to buy a special rack if you've already got some metal hangers lying around at home. As shown in this video from Thaitrick on YouTube, simply fold the bottom of the hanger to create a V shape in the middle; this will prop up the handle of the lid and make it possible to stack multiple lids on top of each other.
Holding paper towels
Having an easy way to dispense paper towels is crucial for busy kitchens, but standing holders can take up a lot of valuable counter space. So why not DIY your own suspended one with an old clothes hanger? Using a pair of wirecutters, simply cut the bottom of the hanger in half, creating an opening for you to slide on the paper towel roll. This can be done on any hanger with a plastic or metal bottom. It can then be decorated using faux flowers on floral wire or ribbon to create functional kitchen wall decor.
Displaying decorative plates
There are some dishes that are just too precious to be hidden away in a cupboard. So, if you're looking for a clever way to display your most appealing plates, a wire clothes hanger can actually be the perfect fix. By snipping off the triangular end of the hanger, you can then bend up the ends to create a simple, clean holder for displaying your grandma's plates or your children's handmade dishes. Just make sure that the hanger is securely fastened to the wall using a nail and some additional adhesive strips to prevent the fragile piece from falling.
Clearing clogged drains
If you have a bundle of metal hangers waiting for the trash truck, maybe stick them in the garage instead, to keep them as handy drain cleaners. Blocked pipes are often the result of muck that has collected in pipes. By forming the end of a metal hanger into a hook, you can insert it into the pipe to either pull out the obstruction or shift it, allowing water to pass through again. Afterwards, pour hot water down the drain to remove the remainder of the sludge.
Organizing scarves
Some clothing items are easier to store than others, and scarves are one accessory known for being difficult to wrangle. But by using a hanger and some shower rings, you can actually keep them tidy and organized — and even make room for more! Simply place the shower rings along the bottom rung of the hanger, and then loop the scarves through in whatever order you like. This trick also works great for hats by adding clips to the shower rings, perfect for grasping onto beanies and baseball caps alike.
Propping up a cookbook
There are times when you need to read something but can't hold the book open yourself, and this is especially true when using a cookbook in the kitchen. While there are plenty of store-bought cookbook holders available, using an old metal clothes hanger is a great way to DIY your own without adding unnecessary waste to landfills. Start by folding the sides towards the middle, then twist the ends up to create two bracket shapes. Finally, bend the hanger section up to create a backrest for the book, and you're done. This works perfectly for tablets, too!
Collecting glasses and sunglasses
Looking for a way to reuse old clothes hangers that doesn't require any cutting or bending? Well, a hanger is actually perfect just as it is for use as a catch-all for those glasses and sunglasses that tend to get lost around the house. The key for this hack is to place the hanger in a convenient location, such as by the front door, where you and your family members can easily deposit and pick up glasses on the way by. Opting for a wooden hanger can add a touch of class to your entry hall, too.
Make a portable desk station
While wooden hangers can't be bent into various shapes as easily as metal ones, there are still plenty of ways they can be repurposed at home. If you're comfortable using power tools, a few wooden hangers can actually become a handy lap desk. First, remove the hooks and paint the hangers your desired color. Then, screw two hangers together onto the ends of a piece of wood so their tips create feet for the table to rest on. The desk surface can also be repurposed out of spare wood such as an old door to make this hack even more environmentally friendly.
Hanging a calendar
Calendars are a great way to display art that changes every month while keeping your household up-to-date on scheduled events. However, many calendars can be heavy, meaning a little hook or push pin don't always do the job in holding them up. A clothes hanger, however, is the perfect alternative as it allows you to drape the calendar over the bottom rung for a more secure hold. Alternatively, a skirt or pant hanger that comes with clips is a great option as the calendar can simply be pinned in place.
Making a festive wreath
You may like the idea of having a festive holiday wreath decorating your front door, but many options can be expensive or not quite the look you're going for. Solve both of these problems by making your own metal hanger version with all the trimmings that are just right for your decor style. Simply manipulate the hanger into a circle and decorate using ornaments, ribbon, fabric, or any other accessories you like. And wreaths aren't just for Christmas, either. You could always opt for a spring-style option using dried flowers or an autumnal version featuring leaves and pumpkins.
Hanging plant pots
Do you have plants that you're looking to hang on your deck or patio? One clever way to hang plants is by using metal clothes hangers. Start by bending the body of the hanger into a loop, twisting it around itself for extra thickness. Then, repeat with a second hanger and put the two together. Keep in mind that this hack is best for light, plastic pots and not recommended for heavier terracotta ones. When watering, it is a good idea to place the pot on the ground to lessen the weight on the hangers.
Making bubbles
Nothing says summer fun like making huge soapy bubbles, but did you know that you can actually make your own giant bubble wand using simple clothes hangers? Simply twist the metal into a circular shape and dip it into a mixture of soap and water. To make a super strong solution, you can also add in a tablespoon of glycerin or ¼ cup of corn syrup, which can help thicken the outside of the bubbles and make them last longer.