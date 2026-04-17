Don't Toss Your Old Wire Hangers! Try This Clever Way To Use Them In Your Garden

If you visit the dry cleaner regularly, you've probably got a stash of wire hangers you don't know what to do with. While those hangers may be fine for transporting your clothes from the cleaners to your home, they aren't ideal for long-term use, since they can stain, tear, or otherwise damage your delicate garments. Recycling wire hangers often isn't an option, and you don't want to send them to the landfill. Thankfully, there's a smart way to use old hangers instead of tossing them: The bendy wire is perfect for adding support to your plants.

Although tossing your unwanted wire hangers into the ground isn't the best solution, using them to help you grow things from the ground can be. To turn them into support structures, flex and bend a used hanger by pressing it into the soil and using the reshaped wire to keep your favorite plant in place. Another option for plant support, perfect for containers or indoor gardening, is to use wire hangers as a clever way to hang plants. Shape the hanger into a circle, then slip a plant pot through it, so that the wire rests just under the lip of the pot. Use the hanger's hook to hang the pot from a window sill or railing.