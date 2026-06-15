7 Clever Ways To Organize Deep Cabinets Without Bins Or Lazy Susans

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The usual strategies for making deep cabinets more useful — bins and lazy Susans — aren't ideal for every situation. Bins, for example, can give you deeper access but often at the expense of vertical space-efficiency, and lazy Susans lose space in the corners just by virtue of their shape. But there are many other solutions, like slide-out shelves and door hangers, that can help make your space more usable, and sometimes even make it hold more.

Visibility and access are usually the key issues with deep cabinets, along with failure to make the most of vertical space. The best solutions tend to either reorganize your cabinets to take better advantage of vertical space or allow you to move all the contents at once so that you can access everything from the top. Neither solution helps much with using space more efficiently (and tiered risers often make some space completely inaccessible, but as organizational tools, they get the job done by helping you keep everything to hand as well as possible).