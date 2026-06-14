Transform Old Puzzle Pieces Into Cute Countertop Storage With An Easy DIY
Assembling puzzle pieces to reveal the big picture can be a fun activity until you lose a few pieces or your scheming siblings hide it from you on purpose (looking at you, Luke Dunphy from "Modern Family"). But instead of dumping the set or crying about it in therapy (we sympathize with you, Alex), turn the situation into a positive by using the remaining pieces to DIY an adorable storage solution for so many of those things that make your kitchen look cluttered, such as oft-used cooking tools and cutlery. Just glue the pieces to an empty food container, and your utensil holder will be ready in minutes!
Shared by TikTok creator 2sistersstory, this is a beginner-friendly DIY that won't burn a hole in your pockets. Seriously, you can most likely recycle unused items in your house for this project. Any old food-grade holder, such as an empty mixed nuts container, will work as the base for the storage unit. In case you want to repurpose an empty soup can or other metal container, ensure you remove the lid properly and have a smooth edge to work with. If it has a rough edge, file it down or press a hard metal item like a spoon or a coin along it to burnish it. Don't forget to give it a soapy water bath and let it air dry before using it for your project. Besides the container, you'll just need a few puzzle pieces, your hot glue gun, and a can of spray paint in your favored shade.
Craft a cute, custom utensil holder with old puzzle pieces
Begin by spray painting your food container to hide its humble background. Remember, you'll need more than one coat if the base is too colorful or has bold lettering. You can line its insides with an old cloth or tissue while spraying to keep the interior pristine and food-safe. Alternatively, spray paint the container white to prime the surface. When it's dry, take one or two decorative napkins, remove their backing, and glue them to the can for a playful decoupaged base. In case this feels like too much work, you could opt instead for a peel-and-stick wallpaper or contact paper. This way, you won't have to paint the holder first.
Once your base is dry, apply hot glue in two or three vertical lines (the gap should be minimal between them) along the outside of the container before adhering your puzzle pieces to it. You can arrange it vertically or horizontally, per your preferences. Or, have a little fun. For instance, shape the middle of your container as a butterfly's belly, and fan out the puzzle pieces on either side (glue one behind the other without leaving much space) to resemble wings.
Feel free to break the pieces into smaller bits to achieve the desired look. Pro tip: Conduct a dry run when planning an elaborate design to avoid messy mistakes later. Spray paint the pieces when you're satisfied with the layout (ensure the color complements the base), and your simple storage solution for clutter-free kitchen countertops will be ready for use. And in case you decoupage the base, simply spray paint the puzzle pieces separately and let them dry before adhering them to the container.