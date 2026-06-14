Transform Old Puzzle Pieces Into Cute Countertop Storage With An Easy DIY

Begin by spray painting your food container to hide its humble background. Remember, you'll need more than one coat if the base is too colorful or has bold lettering. You can line its insides with an old cloth or tissue while spraying to keep the interior pristine and food-safe. Alternatively, spray paint the container white to prime the surface. When it's dry, take one or two decorative napkins, remove their backing, and glue them to the can for a playful decoupaged base. In case this feels like too much work, you could opt instead for a peel-and-stick wallpaper or contact paper. This way, you won't have to paint the holder first.

Once your base is dry, apply hot glue in two or three vertical lines (the gap should be minimal between them) along the outside of the container before adhering your puzzle pieces to it. You can arrange it vertically or horizontally, per your preferences. Or, have a little fun. For instance, shape the middle of your container as a butterfly's belly, and fan out the puzzle pieces on either side (glue one behind the other without leaving much space) to resemble wings.

Feel free to break the pieces into smaller bits to achieve the desired look. Pro tip: Conduct a dry run when planning an elaborate design to avoid messy mistakes later. Spray paint the pieces when you're satisfied with the layout (ensure the color complements the base), and your simple storage solution for clutter-free kitchen countertops will be ready for use. And in case you decoupage the base, simply spray paint the puzzle pieces separately and let them dry before adhering them to the container.