Craft Stylish Kitchen Countertop Storage With This Thrifted Wicker Basket DIY

Bored of basket-based storage? That's because you're using them in the same old way and ignoring all the creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter. You don't just sit a basket on the countertop and fill it with kitchen essentials. You turn that old basket into charming hanging kitchen storage. Or, you get more vertical storage by crafting a tiered tray out of two baskets and a sturdy candlestick holder. It's all about transforming ordinary storage solutions into something that's stylish and functional within the available space in your kitchen.

Oh, and it helps if the storage is affordable. That's why DIYs are the way to go (and why every inexpensive storage solution starts at the thrift store). You can use baskets and candlestands you already own, but thrifting the pieces is also fun. Use any shape of baskets for the project. Just make sure they're not too deep or large to be functional as a tiered tray. Choose two baskets the same size or one that's slightly larger for the bottom. Handle-less baskets are ideal, but you can remove the handle if you need to.

For the candle holder, any material works. If you don't like the finish, you can always paint it. Look for a piece that's tall enough to elevate the top basket tier appropriately — you'll want it to be at least a few inches taller than the base basket. A flat top and bottom is also important. Add a hot glue gun and the decorations you want to use on your supply list and get started!