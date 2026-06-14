Craft Stylish Kitchen Countertop Storage With This Thrifted Wicker Basket DIY
Bored of basket-based storage? That's because you're using them in the same old way and ignoring all the creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter. You don't just sit a basket on the countertop and fill it with kitchen essentials. You turn that old basket into charming hanging kitchen storage. Or, you get more vertical storage by crafting a tiered tray out of two baskets and a sturdy candlestick holder. It's all about transforming ordinary storage solutions into something that's stylish and functional within the available space in your kitchen.
Oh, and it helps if the storage is affordable. That's why DIYs are the way to go (and why every inexpensive storage solution starts at the thrift store). You can use baskets and candlestands you already own, but thrifting the pieces is also fun. Use any shape of baskets for the project. Just make sure they're not too deep or large to be functional as a tiered tray. Choose two baskets the same size or one that's slightly larger for the bottom. Handle-less baskets are ideal, but you can remove the handle if you need to.
For the candle holder, any material works. If you don't like the finish, you can always paint it. Look for a piece that's tall enough to elevate the top basket tier appropriately — you'll want it to be at least a few inches taller than the base basket. A flat top and bottom is also important. Add a hot glue gun and the decorations you want to use on your supply list and get started!
Stack baskets and a candle holder into a tiered tray
When you thrift baskets, it's a good idea to clean them first. If they're just lightly dusty, a soft brush or vacuum should do the trick. Upgrade to a dampened cloth if needed to spot clean the basket, but avoid too much moisture and let the basket dry fully.
You can spray paint wicker baskets if you want to change the color. Apply a few coats to get a consistent color. For the candle stand, spray paint it the same color as the baskets if you want a uniform look, or vary the color to highlight the shape of the candle holder. Glue on additional accents, like bows, bead trim, or lace around the edges. To make a finial-style accent in the top basket, glue a large wooden bead to a wooden dowel and place it in the center.
To assemble the tiered tray, squeeze a generous amount of hot glue onto the bottom of the candle holder and press it into the center of the bottom basket. Apply more hot glue to the top and place the top basket on it. Now it's ready to fill with fruit, kitchen towels, or other items you use regularly. You can put smaller baskets or bins inside the larger basket tiers to corral small items if desired. And if you're looking for stylish ways to decorate with baskets that don't involve storage, you can use this tiered tray to display decor pieces instead of using it for kitchen storage.