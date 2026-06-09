Forget Concrete — Homeowners Are Bringing Back This Retro Yard Trend

Having a yard that invites you to hang out and soak up the summer sun means putting just as much design attention into your outdoor spaces as you do inside your home. Just like different flooring sets different moods for your kitchen or living room, so too does the surface material used on your patio or driveway. If you thought a boring concrete slab was your best choice outside, think again. Now, using stone pavers is trending with modern homeowners, just as it was in the middle of the last century. This timeless surface will not only increase the visual interest of your home, but it may also increase its value.

In the 1960s and '70s, a hardscape style called "crazy paving" became popular, with large-scale pavers laid in organic-looking patterns. According to outdoor designers, this trend is back in 2026, with homeowners favoring more natural materials and large-scale stone over boring slab concrete. Jake Leman of Colorado's Singing Hills Landscape, Inc., tells The Edge, "Natural materials such as limestone, warm-toned pavers, and wood accents remain in demand." Warm colors and weathered textures are being favored over grey-toned stone as homeowners lean back into a naturalistic vibe popular in the 20th century.