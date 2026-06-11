Skip Expensive Tile: There's A Cheaper Way To Add Style To Boring Walls

Tile is an amazing design choice that can transform the most basic room into a luxurious space. However, that luxury comes at a cost. With the average professional tile installation costing between $13.50 and $83 per square foot, things can get expensive quickly. If tile isn't in your budget but you still want to add some texture to your walls, limewash paint is a stylish and affordable option.

At its simplest, limewash paint is a combination of water and pulverized limestone that has been mixed into a chalky slurry that comes in muted beige or white colors. Pigments can also be added to provide you with the color of your choice, though you will likely need to add multiple coats to get the definition you want. Some traditional limewash paint colors include ochres, earth tones, and terracotta.

The aggregates present in limewash paint are what give the plaster-like quality to the surface, albeit with a more organic feel. The subtle texture adds extra dimension to your wall that a flat paint can't match. You can paint an entire room with limewash, or use it as a stunning layered finish to an accent wall. Limewash paint can cost between $25 to $100 per gallon, making it way cheaper than tile. Not only that, but limewash paint is way easier to apply, too.