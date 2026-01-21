Forget Single Painted Accent Walls: This Stunning Trend Is Taking Over

Want to add instant personality to a room without spending a lot of extra time or money? Just paint one wall a different, bolder color, and you have the accent wall. This interior design trend took off in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Over time, the idea even grew beyond paint, with people experimenting with wallpaper, wood, plaster, and other textured finishes. But, in 2026, this trend may be fading in favor of the resurgence of different kinds of wall ideas that are downright dreamy, namely limewashing and Venetian plaster, according to Forbes. As interior designer Sally O'Connor explains to the outlet, these "softer finishes" result in a "more refined aesthetic."

Limewashing is actually easy to do yourself. It's an old-school technique using a paint made from lime, derived from limestone, water, and pigments. It gives walls that chalky, slightly cloudy, two-tone look people love. Venetian plaster is also lime-based, but it's made from putty, marble dust, and pigments, and creates a thicker, more textured effect because it's applied in thin layers with a trowel. Both products are breathable, so they help walls manage moisture and can even discourage mold, which is part of why they are having a comeback. Because they are made from natural ingredients, they are also gentler for people with allergies or sensitivities. Even though both products look delicate, they actually hold up well when applied right and can feel rustic, modern, or somewhere in between, depending on how you use them.