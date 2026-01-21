Forget Single Painted Accent Walls: This Stunning Trend Is Taking Over
Want to add instant personality to a room without spending a lot of extra time or money? Just paint one wall a different, bolder color, and you have the accent wall. This interior design trend took off in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Over time, the idea even grew beyond paint, with people experimenting with wallpaper, wood, plaster, and other textured finishes. But, in 2026, this trend may be fading in favor of the resurgence of different kinds of wall ideas that are downright dreamy, namely limewashing and Venetian plaster, according to Forbes. As interior designer Sally O'Connor explains to the outlet, these "softer finishes" result in a "more refined aesthetic."
Limewashing is actually easy to do yourself. It's an old-school technique using a paint made from lime, derived from limestone, water, and pigments. It gives walls that chalky, slightly cloudy, two-tone look people love. Venetian plaster is also lime-based, but it's made from putty, marble dust, and pigments, and creates a thicker, more textured effect because it's applied in thin layers with a trowel. Both products are breathable, so they help walls manage moisture and can even discourage mold, which is part of why they are having a comeback. Because they are made from natural ingredients, they are also gentler for people with allergies or sensitivities. Even though both products look delicate, they actually hold up well when applied right and can feel rustic, modern, or somewhere in between, depending on how you use them.
How to embrace limewashing or Venetian plaster in your home
@thewoodenpalate
Limewash Tutorial! Cloud technique ☁️ Let me know if you have questions and save this for your next Limewash project. #limewash #limewashtutorial♬ delulu - NESYA
There are plenty of limewashing how-to paint tutorials. On TikTok, @thewoodenpalate used limewashing to create an ethereal effect. She especially likes to use this technique in a bedroom "because it's the one room where you're actually lying down and looking at the ceiling," she says. "You just feel like you're sleeping in a cloud." What paint does @thewoodenpalate use? She prefers Portola Paints because of "how it goes on the wall and how it blooms," she says. She used a cloud technique and figure-eight pattern to merge the clouds. The trick is to work fast, leaving a wet edge as you blend sections together since the paint dries quickly.
On Instagram, @prairiestylehome explains that she was told Venetian plaster should only be done by a professional, but "they said the same about plumbing and electrical, and look how good I was at that." She created a faux fireplace mantel using this technique to "make the fireplace look more real." Using a trowel and multiple colors, she created a marble effect. "Amazing! I can't believe you DIYed that," one commenter says. According to The Decora Co., the decorative wall style requires sanding and priming beforehand and takes two to three times longer than painting. While it costs approximately $15 to $30 per square foot installed, the company says it adds 5% to 10% perceived resale value.