This Tile Trend Is Taking Basic Bathrooms & Making Them More Luxurious In 2026
If you're looking for a modern bathroom upgrade that can make your drab space feel larger, more unified, and luxurious, you may want to consider this up-and-coming design trend. While bathroom tile is normally contained to the floor or the interior of the shower, incorporating tile that stretches from the floor to the ceiling is becoming all the rage. Often referred to as either tile drenching or material drenching, this technique covers a large space in the same tile — it's similar to the color drenching trend, in which you paint an entire room in one bold hue. The unique look helps to make the ceilings seem taller and create a more elegant aesthetic for your bathroom.
Because the drenching layout gives the appearance of higher ceilings and more space, this is one of those perfect tile ideas for small bathrooms. Britany Simon, owner of Britany Simon Design House, explained some of the other benefits of tile drenching to Good Housekeeping. "Using a decorative tile floor to ceiling is one of my favorite ways to make a small space feel more intentional and visually cohesive," she said. "It draws the eye upward, creating the illusion of height while also adding that extra layer of design detail that makes the space feel thoughtfully styled and complete." On social media, more and more people are showing off their tile-drenched spaces, and home design sites such as Martha Stewart and My Stone Floor are predicting this style as one of the top trends for 2026, making it a bold and fresh statement choice to update basic bathrooms.
How to use tile drenching to make your bathroom feel more luxurious
One of the best ways to get a spa-like vibe in your bathroom is to choose wall, shower, and floor tiles that complement each other in texture and color. Reanna Channer, founder of Design to Elevate, told Good Housekeeping how you can achieve the perfect drenching effect. "Tile drenching is hands-down one of the most impactful ways to create a dramatic and high-end feel in any bathroom," she explained. "The secret to achieving this look is by mixing various tile sizes, shapes, and colors. With so many beautiful options available, this is the perfect opportunity to customize your space in an unexpected way, but what I love most about this trend is its practicality."
Alternatively, you might opt for the same tile design across your entire bathroom for a seamless, cohesive look. This can help reinvent cramped, strangely oriented bathrooms and smaller spaces. Erin Williamson from Erin Williamson Design told Good Housekeeping, "Unusually shaped rooms with low sloped ceilings or dormers are a great opportunity to transform an awkward space into something special. It seems counterintuitive, but a lack of contrast between materials can actually create the perception of a larger space by blurring the edges and contours of the room." Whether you have a larger room or a small, basic space, using tile from floor to ceiling will help make your bathroom a more luxurious place. And for an extra dose of drama, why not drench your bathroom in hand-painted tiles, the beautiful tile trend that everyone will be using in their bathroom in 2026?