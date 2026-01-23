This Tile Trend Is Taking Basic Bathrooms & Making Them More Luxurious In 2026

If you're looking for a modern bathroom upgrade that can make your drab space feel larger, more unified, and luxurious, you may want to consider this up-and-coming design trend. While bathroom tile is normally contained to the floor or the interior of the shower, incorporating tile that stretches from the floor to the ceiling is becoming all the rage. Often referred to as either tile drenching or material drenching, this technique covers a large space in the same tile — it's similar to the color drenching trend, in which you paint an entire room in one bold hue. The unique look helps to make the ceilings seem taller and create a more elegant aesthetic for your bathroom.

Because the drenching layout gives the appearance of higher ceilings and more space, this is one of those perfect tile ideas for small bathrooms. Britany Simon, owner of Britany Simon Design House, explained some of the other benefits of tile drenching to Good Housekeeping. "Using a decorative tile floor to ceiling is one of my favorite ways to make a small space feel more intentional and visually cohesive," she said. "It draws the eye upward, creating the illusion of height while also adding that extra layer of design detail that makes the space feel thoughtfully styled and complete." On social media, more and more people are showing off their tile-drenched spaces, and home design sites such as Martha Stewart and My Stone Floor are predicting this style as one of the top trends for 2026, making it a bold and fresh statement choice to update basic bathrooms.