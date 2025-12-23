The Beautiful Tile Trend That Everyone Will Be Using In Their Bathroom In 2026

The new year is approaching fast. Soon the holidays will be behind us and everyone will be looking for a refresh in both their daily lives and home design. The upcoming turn of the year means experts are starting to lock in on what trends they've been seeing rise and fall and what we can expect to be a hot ticket for 2026. Some bathroom design trends are on their way out (like saturated color blocking and tile with bold grout) while others are steadily gaining popularity. Lately, interior designers have been seeing an uptick in designs that are all about character, warmth, and texture. These core features seem to be at the heart of this new bathroom tile trend, too. Gone are the days of stark white, nondimensional tiles. Now something more nuanced is taking center stage in the tile world – hand-painted tiles.

Tile has always been a very important part of your bathroom design. Things like thin linear-stacked mosaics, large faux marble, and small, busy mosaic tiles have been popular more recently, but 2026 is doing away with these choices. Now, as craftsman style touches are taking over home design, the bathroom tile trends are leaning towards the much more expressive and unique hand-painted style. Experts like Houston-based designer Sherrell Neal has seen this style being requested more and more often. When speaking to Good Housekeeping, she pointed specifically to the Delft-style tiles as an example, with its hand-painted cobalt blue accents. Neal stated, "It feels storied, artistic, and far more expressive than traditional glazed, solid-colored tiles."