The Easier Way To Add Privacy To Front Door Windows Without Traditional Blinds
To cover or not to cover: It's a common dilemma when you have an exterior door with a window. It's tough to give up the natural light that you get from sidelights or windows in the door. But sometimes there's a little too much exposure to the outside world with clear glass windows facing the street — it's one of the downsides that might make you think twice about glass front doors. And you might prefer a cooler, darker atmosphere some days. Adding blinds to the door is a common solution, but you have to drill into the door to hang them. You also have to deal with the blinds swinging when the door moves, which can damage them. Add-on blinds designed for raised-frame door windows are a good alternative.
This product looks like regular blinds, but the window cover portion comes inside of a frame that fits over the existing frame. You do need to complete a few installation steps, which require a screwdriver and a utility knife, but add-on blinds don't require you to drill into the door itself. That means it's a good renter-friendly option.
Add-on blinds also offer the same light and privacy controls as traditional blinds. You can adjust the slats and raise or lower them to suit your mood. But the blind slats sit behind a piece of tempered glass, so they won't swing when you move the door. They also won't get tangled or damaged by kids or pets.
How to use add-on raised frame blinds on doors
When it comes to ways to improve your front door's security, adding window coverings might not seem like the most important. But blocking the view inside of your home keeps potential burglars from seeing if you have something worth stealing and makes it difficult to see if anyone is home. This type of window treatment attaches to the window frame and features a tempered glass front, which adds another layer that a burglar would have to break through.
Add-on blinds come in a range of sizes for door windows and the sidelights next to your door. Take accurate measurements to find the size that's compatable — since it goes over the existing frame, it requires a perfect fit.
To install the blinds, you need to loosen the existing raised frame by using the utility knife to cut through any paint. Pop out the plugs covering the screws, then unscrew the screws partially. This allows you to slide the brackets underneath the frame. The exact positioning often depends on the size of the blinds — check the installation instructions for guidance. You'll install brackets at the top and bottom or on the sides, depending on the style. Then, tighten the screws to lock the brackets under the trim. All that's left to do is snap the framed blinds over the brackets. These specialty door blinds work well on their own or combine them with other brilliant ways to add privacy to glass doors, like smart film.