The Easier Way To Add Privacy To Front Door Windows Without Traditional Blinds

To cover or not to cover: It's a common dilemma when you have an exterior door with a window. It's tough to give up the natural light that you get from sidelights or windows in the door. But sometimes there's a little too much exposure to the outside world with clear glass windows facing the street — it's one of the downsides that might make you think twice about glass front doors. And you might prefer a cooler, darker atmosphere some days. Adding blinds to the door is a common solution, but you have to drill into the door to hang them. You also have to deal with the blinds swinging when the door moves, which can damage them. Add-on blinds designed for raised-frame door windows are a good alternative.

This product looks like regular blinds, but the window cover portion comes inside of a frame that fits over the existing frame. You do need to complete a few installation steps, which require a screwdriver and a utility knife, but add-on blinds don't require you to drill into the door itself. That means it's a good renter-friendly option.

Add-on blinds also offer the same light and privacy controls as traditional blinds. You can adjust the slats and raise or lower them to suit your mood. But the blind slats sit behind a piece of tempered glass, so they won't swing when you move the door. They also won't get tangled or damaged by kids or pets.