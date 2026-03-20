Finally, A Brilliant Way To Add Privacy To Glass Doors Without Dust-Catcher Blinds
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Glass doors may bring a ton of light into your space, but if you're struggling to make your house feel like home with a massive transparent wall, you're not alone. Nosy neighbors, frequent outdoor traffic, and overly bright direct sunshine can easily make it feel like the negatives outweigh the positives. The solution for many is to use blinds, curtains, or even plantation shutters to cover their sliding glass doors, but these have major drawbacks, too. After all, who wants to deal with a massive dust magnet? Add on the fact that blinds and similar solutions need to be constantly adjusted to actually use the door or let any light in, and it's obvious that they're less than perfect.
Luckily, there's something you can add to your glass doors that you might not have considered: smart film. This product is similar to other privacy films in that it's applied directly to your glass and helps to obscure the view of the inside of your home to passersby. Rather than staying opaque around the clock, though, it can be turned on and off using your phone. When activated, the switchable glass will look frosted, and with the press of a button, it will return to its clear state. While this might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, it's real, available to purchase, and fairly easy to install. With that being said, it's not perfect, so it's important to do your research before deciding whether this is the ideal option for adding privacy to your glass doors.
How smart film works — and how much you'll have to pay to get it
Smart film, also called PDLC film, is actually fairly simple tech. Essentially, the material features a layer of liquid crystals. When there's no current running through the material, these crystals are arranged randomly, creating an opaque, frosted look. When the current is activated (like when you press a button on a remote or your smartphone), the crystals realign so light can flow through the material, allowing you to see through it. Because of this, installation isn't as simple as applying a layer of film to your window — you'll also have to consider how to connect the film to a power source. Otherwise, it would function essentially the same as regular frosted glass. Plug it in, and you get on-demand privacy from a cover that's easy to maintain with just an occasional wipedown.
In many cases, finding a power source isn't the primary roadblock to installing smart film — it's the cost. While there are several convenient DIYer-ready products available on Amazon, like this ZTYGXMB PDLC Switchable Smart Window Privacy Film that will run you $337.99 for a 39 ½-inch by 86 ⅗-inch panel, you can expect to pay much more for a professional installation or a name-brand product. For a 91-square-foot panel, Smart Film charges a 50% deposit of $1,592.50. Although this cost also includes custom-cut and wired panels based on your home's design, a final price tag of over $3,000 for 91 square feet isn't exactly affordable for many. Unless you're willing to DIY and take a risk on an off-brand product, it's likely you'll be stuck paying a pretty penny to make your sliding glass doors beautiful without curtains or blinds.