Not Le Creuset: The Neglected Kitchenware Brand You Should Look For At Thrift Stores

Le Creuset is always fun to find while secondhand shopping because of its bright colors and known durability. In fact, many say that if you thrift one vintage kitchenware brand, the European company is the one to look for. But there is another neglected kitchenware brand that many might overlook at thrift stores. One that comes in similar interesting colors and is just as sturdy, but doesn't have nearly the name recognition. That brand is Copco! Founded in 1960 by American businessman Sam Farber, the company relied heavily on the Nordic-inspired designs of Michael Lax, also an American, but a man who spent time studying in Finland. He brought Finnish clean lines and stark usefulness back to the States with him and poured it into Copco kitchenware. Luckily, he also took things a bit further, adding a touch of whimsy to the collection as well, like teapots shaped like strawberries.

Copco has a full range of kitchenware available, from mixing bowls to saucepans, mugs, and everything in between. Although the brand still exists, its main focus is on drinkware, and it has been sold multiple times. In fact, Farber first sold the company in 1982, which is why the vintage designs of his original collaboration with Lax are now so popular. Plus, vintage Copco tends to be less expensive than Le Creuset, as you can grab skillets for as little as $30. This makes it a much more accessible brand for anyone looking to start a collection, among other overlooked kitchenware brands.