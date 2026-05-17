The Vintage Wooden Kitchenware You'd Be Thrilled To Find At The Thrift Store

There are plenty of home items you should never thrift, but there is one bit of vintage wooden kitchenware you'd be thrilled to find at the thrift store: teak. Buying premium teak kitchenware brand new can be quite expensive. So, it really is thrilling to find teak things second-hand, where they have the potential to be much cheaper. Teak is known to be a strong and durable wood, and also has plenty of natural resistance to liquids. So, it's an ideal material to have around in the kitchen, regardless of its age. You should always keep your eye out for things like teak cutting boards, serving utensils and cooking spoons, and even bowls when you're out thrift shopping.

To make sure the item you've spotted at the thrift store really is teak, you should become familiar with its appearance ahead of time. The majority of teak kitchenware is made from the teak (Tectona grandis) tree. It has a warm, honey-like appearance when new. However, as it ages, teak also starts to look a bit gray in spots. In vintage pieces, the coloring is also more likely to be a bit darker. If you've clocked something that looks like teak, pick it up to check its weight as a next step. Teak is a very dense wood, so when you are holding something made from it, it will feel quite solid. Anything that feels spongy or light is likely another type of wood, and less thrilling to find.