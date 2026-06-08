Better Than Shelves: The Dollar Tree Wood Box Hack That Keeps Countertops Decluttered
Having trouble finding the surface of your countertops? That tends to happen during busy mornings when you're eating breakfast, making lunches, and trying to get out the door on time. All that clutter makes the kitchen look messy and can disrupt your efficiency. No matter what size your kitchen is, there's always room for smart storage. Of course, you can add kitchen storage with shelves built into a pantry or hanging on the wall. But that's not always a feasible option, especially if you rent or are on a tight budget. Luckily, a few Crafter's Square Wood Boxes from Dollar Tree can become the cute, compact tiers for a simple, affordable DIY storage system designed by Bargain Bethany.
She transforms them into a leaning mini ladder shelf that sits on the countertop. It's the perfect countertop storage solution because of its compact size and use of vertical space. The creator attaches the boxes to wooden paint stirring sticks she got from a home improvement store, but you could also grab two Crafter's Square Craft Wood Planks if you want to stick with Dollar Tree items. Or, cut a piece of scrap wood to length, based on how tall you want the ladder shelf, for an even more cost-effective option.
In addition to the Dollar Tree items to organize your kitchen, you'll need wood glue or small nails to connect the boxes to the side planks. Finally, pick out a stain or paint color that works with your kitchen decor and other accents you want to add to the tiered ladder shelf. Stencils to paint a pattern, vinyl letters, or labels are all good options.
Build a tiered shelf with Dollar Tree boxes
To create the ladder look, the original creator attaches the wooden boxes to the side supports at an angle. The Project Source 5-Gallon Paint Sticks the creator uses for the supports are 21 inches long and 2 inches wide, but you can adjust the lengths of your side supports to customize the storage shelf. To assemble it, lay one stick on your work surface, and position the boxes at an angle, evenly spaced. When you're happy with the arrangement, glue them in place on one rail; then glue the second rail to the other side.
Once the glue is dry, paint or stain your tiered stand based on the desired look. If you want it to be a bit aged, try scuffing the edges after painting, for example. You could also stain the boxes and paint the rails or vice versa. If you want to store different items in one box, glue a piece of wood inside to create a simple divider.
Position the tiered box stand on the countertop with the top leaning against the wall. You can also cut the bottoms of the supports at an angle so they sit flat against the countertop. Or, use glue dots on the bottom to keep the shelf from sliding. This shelf can also help out if you're trying to create the ultimate coffee station or organize you bathroom.