Better Than Shelves: The Dollar Tree Wood Box Hack That Keeps Countertops Decluttered

Having trouble finding the surface of your countertops? That tends to happen during busy mornings when you're eating breakfast, making lunches, and trying to get out the door on time. All that clutter makes the kitchen look messy and can disrupt your efficiency. No matter what size your kitchen is, there's always room for smart storage. Of course, you can add kitchen storage with shelves built into a pantry or hanging on the wall. But that's not always a feasible option, especially if you rent or are on a tight budget. Luckily, a few Crafter's Square Wood Boxes from Dollar Tree can become the cute, compact tiers for a simple, affordable DIY storage system designed by Bargain Bethany.

She transforms them into a leaning mini ladder shelf that sits on the countertop. It's the perfect countertop storage solution because of its compact size and use of vertical space. The creator attaches the boxes to wooden paint stirring sticks she got from a home improvement store, but you could also grab two Crafter's Square Craft Wood Planks if you want to stick with Dollar Tree items. Or, cut a piece of scrap wood to length, based on how tall you want the ladder shelf, for an even more cost-effective option.

In addition to the Dollar Tree items to organize your kitchen, you'll need wood glue or small nails to connect the boxes to the side planks. Finally, pick out a stain or paint color that works with your kitchen decor and other accents you want to add to the tiered ladder shelf. Stencils to paint a pattern, vinyl letters, or labels are all good options.