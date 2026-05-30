Ditch The Pantry Clutter: A Smarter Way To Add Kitchen Storage Space With Shelves

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Pantry shelves are a traditional storage solution, popular for good reason since they're affordable, versatile, and functional. They can also be stylish and sleek in addition to maximizing the area you have to work with. And with this clever floating shelf project, you can take advantage of a smart kitchen storage idea to free up space and bring more organization to pantry shelves.

Even if you've researched how to organize a pantry, you probably haven't come across this creative project from farmhouseish. It involves building and attaching a custom drawer section to the bottom of a floating shelf. When closed, it looks like a regular (albeit thicker) floating shelf. Pull on the front panel, and it pulls out a hidden drawer directly under the shelf. This is a more involved project, requiring some woodworking tools and know-how. However, if you have experience with a brad nailer and cordless drill, this is a fairly straightforward DIY. You might also need a saw to cut the wooden board, though some hardware stores offer this service, so you may be able to get it pre-cut.