Ditch The Pantry Clutter: A Smarter Way To Add Kitchen Storage Space With Shelves
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Pantry shelves are a traditional storage solution, popular for good reason since they're affordable, versatile, and functional. They can also be stylish and sleek in addition to maximizing the area you have to work with. And with this clever floating shelf project, you can take advantage of a smart kitchen storage idea to free up space and bring more organization to pantry shelves.
Even if you've researched how to organize a pantry, you probably haven't come across this creative project from farmhouseish. It involves building and attaching a custom drawer section to the bottom of a floating shelf. When closed, it looks like a regular (albeit thicker) floating shelf. Pull on the front panel, and it pulls out a hidden drawer directly under the shelf. This is a more involved project, requiring some woodworking tools and know-how. However, if you have experience with a brad nailer and cordless drill, this is a fairly straightforward DIY. You might also need a saw to cut the wooden board, though some hardware stores offer this service, so you may be able to get it pre-cut.
Build pantry shelves with built-in drawers to add useful hidden storage
The Baidice Extension Ball Bearing Drawer Slides come in various sizes, so they're an option to consider for this project. You can customize your drawer height, depending on what you plan to store. Just keep in mind taller drawers will make the shelves look thicker when they're closed. Also, consider the weight limit. If you plan to store heavier items, you'll need more heavy-duty slides. You can also choose which shelves to attach these drawers to. It can be hard to see or reach into these deep drawers if they're overhead, so it makes sense to only do this project in lower drawers, or at least those you can look into with a step stool.
The finished drawers are fabulous for organizing smaller items, especially ones that might get lost in other storage solutions like bins and baskets. They're nicely-sized for seasoning storage, offering a clever way to store and organize your spice collection. The drawers are also great for coffee pods, fancy cutlery, cloth napkins, and really anything that fits. You could even use it as a junk drawer for extra batteries, appliance manuals, and rubber bands, clearing out a prime drawer in the kitchen.