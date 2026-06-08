Turn An Old Plastic Container Lid Into Cute Countertop Decor With A Storage Twist

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Even if your countertops aren't super cluttered, it only takes the smallest mess to draw your eye away from your bathroom or kitchen decor and make your space look chaotic. Thankfully, minor disarray often requires only simple and cheap solutions, many of which you can whip up right at home. In fact, with one particularly genius way to reuse a lid from a plastic container, you'll create an adorable counter decoration that doubles as clutter-busting storage. Whether you have a round or square lid, take a tip from YouTube channel Camelia DIY and make it the base for a miniature basket that will quickly organize and beautify your counters.

When trying this project to make a chic DIY countertop storage box, you'll need supplies to secure sides around the lid, matching the shape of the container it covered. Lids from small food containers are the perfect size for a cute little catch-all bin that can live on the counter. However, any plastic container lid could be used to make storage baskets of different sizes and shapes.

Meanwhile, cardboard and fabric are wonderful for disguising the lid and giving a little extra strength to the base of your DIY decor bin. The sides of this nifty storage decor can be constructed with a small piece of wire mesh, such as Everbilt Hardware Cloth, for a charming aesthetic. Alternatively, crafting the walls with rope or cardboard will make it more enclosed, concealing the contents better. Once built, use your decor to elevate your countertop while providing a place for toothpaste and toiletries in the bathroom, coffee pods or utensils in the kitchen, or a landing place for odds and ends in any room.