This DIY Turns An Old Plastic Container Lid Into Neat Home Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you've discovered a way to purchase all of your food in recyclable containers, you probably amass quite a few plastic lids each month. To keep this petroleum-based packaging out of landfills, where it takes 450 years to decompose, challenge yourself to find new uses for leftover lids. There are all kinds of ways to repurpose the lids from plastic containers in your home and garden. In fact, you can turn them into storage containers that double as home decor. At least one easy upcycling project transforms a single lid into a divided container that incorporates the textural appeal of natural materials. It's another good reason not to throw away your old coffee containers.

YouTuber Camelia DIY shared a video demonstrating how to make a three-compartment organizer from a large, round plastic lid (the cover of a plastic paint can would work nicely), cardboard scraps, brown jute twine, and spare pieces of fabric. Hot glue holds everything together, so no sewing skills are required.

Start by tracing your chosen lid on a piece of cardboard and cutting out the resulting circle. Next, draw three pie-like slices of equal sizes on it. Make their tips meet in the center, then measure the lengths of their sides. From a separate piece of cardboard, cut out strips that are the length you just measured and the height you'd like your organizer to be. Also, make a long strip whose length matches the circumference of the circle and whose height matches that of the other strips.