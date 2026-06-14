Say Goodbye To Baskets: Here's A Cuter, Quirkier Solution For Storing Toilet Paper

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Don't be sheepish about your bathroom decor, especially when it comes to storing extra toilet paper. Instead of relying on clever hidden toilet paper storage hacks, try something that makes the extra rolls so cute you don't need to hide them. Not sure where to start? These Velenti Sheep Toilet Roll Holders are a good start. You'll find several similar versions online, all of which use the round, white toilet paper roll to form the body of the sheep.

Each holder is actually two pieces. The stand is a curved piece with four little sheep legs sticking out of the bottom to create a stable base. Since it's curved, the stand holds a roll of toilet paper securely on its side. The sheep's head is a separate piece with a post behind the head that slides into the opening in the toilet paper tube. Because it's a two-piece holder, it works with most sizes of toilet paper rolls, from standard 4½-inch rolls to jumbo rolls up to 9 inches.

It's also such a simple concept that anyone can handle replacing the toilet paper they use, even kids. That's part of the reason these sheep are one of those kids' bathroom ideas that are cute as a button, whether or not the bathroom has a barnyard theme. But they're also a fun and quirky option for any bathroom.