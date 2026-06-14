Say Goodbye To Baskets: Here's A Cuter, Quirkier Solution For Storing Toilet Paper
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Don't be sheepish about your bathroom decor, especially when it comes to storing extra toilet paper. Instead of relying on clever hidden toilet paper storage hacks, try something that makes the extra rolls so cute you don't need to hide them. Not sure where to start? These Velenti Sheep Toilet Roll Holders are a good start. You'll find several similar versions online, all of which use the round, white toilet paper roll to form the body of the sheep.
Each holder is actually two pieces. The stand is a curved piece with four little sheep legs sticking out of the bottom to create a stable base. Since it's curved, the stand holds a roll of toilet paper securely on its side. The sheep's head is a separate piece with a post behind the head that slides into the opening in the toilet paper tube. Because it's a two-piece holder, it works with most sizes of toilet paper rolls, from standard 4½-inch rolls to jumbo rolls up to 9 inches.
It's also such a simple concept that anyone can handle replacing the toilet paper they use, even kids. That's part of the reason these sheep are one of those kids' bathroom ideas that are cute as a button, whether or not the bathroom has a barnyard theme. But they're also a fun and quirky option for any bathroom.
Corral extra toilet paper with sheep-shaped holders
For a realistic-looking sheep (at least as realistic as you can get with a toilet paper body), leave the toilet paper plain and the sheep holders as they are. Black is the standard color for these gadgets. Use a single holder or grab multiples to create a mini flock in your bathroom. You can line them up side-by-side, or create a pyramid with two toilet paper sheep on the bottom and another standing on top. Or, make a sheep family by using a small standard roll for the lambs and jumbo rolls for the adults. To really amplify the theme, pair the individual sheep holders with this multi-roll Wigag Sheep Toilet Paper Holder.
You can also modify the idea to add your own touches. Glue a bow to the top of the head or above each ear, for example. Or use paint to add eyelashes, pink inside the ears, or details on the feet. If you want to make a quirky collection of sheep, spray paint the holders different colors. You could expand on the barnyard theme by creating a little platform for each sheep. Paint a piece of wood green for grass, and glue little slats of white wood around the edge to create a fence. Then, center the toilet paper sheet on the platform.
Or combine the sheep holders with this easy way to make toilet paper storage more beautiful: wrapping the rolls in tissue paper. You can give the sheep bodies a fun, playful pattern, and the head piece should still fit just fine since the tissue paper gets tucked into the ends of the rolls.