Skip The Gravel: The Driveway Edging That Adds Visual Interest To Your Landscape

Have you ever looked at your gravel driveway edging and thought it looked drab and uninspiring compared to the rest of your landscape? This space doesn't have to be boring, and there's a way to upgrade it to seamlessly blend with the rest of a manicured yard. Create an envy-worthy driveway edge that'll boost your home's curb appeal and turn your driveway from simple to stunning by following the same steps as inspiredorehomedecor's TikTok. This TikToker turned their driveway edging into a garden for the spring and summer, and they revealed exactly how they made it happen.

Many people think they have to ditch the concrete and renovate their driveway with an alternative material to make it stand out. This is always a potential option, but upgrading the border is a much more cost-effective endeavor. It won't require as much construction or as many permits to complete, which makes it more of a weekend project rather than a full-on renovation.

Skip the gravel border and plant a garden instead. Once installed, this edging adds far more visual interest than a traditional gravel spread. Various plants add layers, textures, and colors to a front yard, making it far more beautiful to look at. It's also a great way to challenge your gardening skills while making your landscape stand out against your neighbors'.