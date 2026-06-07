Skip The Gravel: The Driveway Edging That Adds Visual Interest To Your Landscape
Have you ever looked at your gravel driveway edging and thought it looked drab and uninspiring compared to the rest of your landscape? This space doesn't have to be boring, and there's a way to upgrade it to seamlessly blend with the rest of a manicured yard. Create an envy-worthy driveway edge that'll boost your home's curb appeal and turn your driveway from simple to stunning by following the same steps as inspiredorehomedecor's TikTok. This TikToker turned their driveway edging into a garden for the spring and summer, and they revealed exactly how they made it happen.
Many people think they have to ditch the concrete and renovate their driveway with an alternative material to make it stand out. This is always a potential option, but upgrading the border is a much more cost-effective endeavor. It won't require as much construction or as many permits to complete, which makes it more of a weekend project rather than a full-on renovation.
Skip the gravel border and plant a garden instead. Once installed, this edging adds far more visual interest than a traditional gravel spread. Various plants add layers, textures, and colors to a front yard, making it far more beautiful to look at. It's also a great way to challenge your gardening skills while making your landscape stand out against your neighbors'.
How to successfully plant a garden as your driveway edging
If your driveway already has an edging, you already have a template to work with. Remove the former edging, whether it's pavers or gravel, and set it aside for now. If there's no edging, begin by measuring the lawn and outlining your workspace with string. Lay cardboard where you intend to build the garden edge. The original TikToker laid their dirt first; however, you may want to outline the space with pavers to help keep the dirt contained throughout the project. Tightly pack pavers next to the driveway and lawn, outlining where you plan to plant the garden edge. Pour garden soil and topsoil on top, and water everything down.
The next step is to start planting. Driveways tend to be in open areas with bright sunlight, so ensure you pick the best driveway plants that will thrive in this space. When choosing plants, also avoid planting larger bushes or trees in this area. They may be aesthetically pleasing, but their roots can extend beneath your driveway, where they can cause cracks. Add mulch, plant your carefully selected plants, and your driveway should sport a gorgeous garden in no time.
The best part about this idea is that it doesn't have to be permanent if the gardening ends up being too much work. If you plant an annual garden as your edging, they'll die off at the end of the year. Come fall and winter, you can swap this idea for another classic driveway edging idea that doesn't require quite as much upkeep.