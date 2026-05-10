Not Pavers, Not Stones: A Classic Driveway Edging Idea For A Clean, Timeless Look

A driveway without a border looks like something is missing. The border protects the edges of the driveway material from crumbling or — in the case of gravel — dispersing, and it also helps control drainage. Whether your driveway material is concrete, asphalt, pavers, or gravel, there are several driveway border options to choose from, including concrete pavers, natural stones, or wood edging. However, one material offers a classic touch that looks good with almost any other material and especially complements traditional homes, and that's brick.

Price-wise, bricks cost a bit more than concrete edging and much more than gravel, which is a budget option. Although reclaimed and recycled bricks are more expensive than new ones, they can really add a timeless element to your landscape. They've had plenty of time to weather, and as a bonus, old bricks are often more durable than new ones. Putting old bricks to use also keeps them out of landfills, which is a plus for the environment.

Whether you use new or recycled bricks, the natural terracotta coloration contrasts well with most driveway materials, but especially with concrete and asphalt. The highly defined border turns a purely functional part of your property into an aesthetic feature. It's almost like having a brand new driveway to boost curb appeal and make your home look polished and neat. By the way, bricks come in colors other than terracotta, including black, white, and cream colored, and that provides extra design flexibility.