Upcycle An Old Pot Lid Into Vintage-Inspired Decor With This Clever DIY
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An old metal pot lid that's lost its matching bottom piece isn't as useless as you may think. There are a surprising number of smart ways to use pan and pot lids around a house, and one innovative method transforms a lid into a vintage-style candle holder for centerpieces or standalone displays. This creative idea was shared by the TikToker our_upcycled_life, who demonstrated how they created a classic stand from an upcycled pot lid, scrap wood, and a few other pieces.
This upcycle idea is especially clever because nearly every step and material is DIYable. However, you can also substitute pre-made items for some of the materials to make the DIY less hands-on. You'll need a wood block, a metal pot lid, black chalk paint, a printed graphic design, and a mason jar ring. In addition to these supplies, you'll need common crafting tools, including a drill, Mod Podge, and a super glue like E6000 Adhesive.
Keep in mind that this DIY is best done with a simple metal pot lid that doesn't have any additional venting holes or handles, aside from a standard center knob. The ideal pot lid should be made of a single solid material, somewhat flat-shaped, and metal-based so it matches the mason jar ring that's also in the project. The metal materials better fit the industrial, old-fashioned look, especially if you scuff them slightly. Don't fret if you only have spare glass lids, as these lids can be used for other decorative home storage ideas.
How to make a vintage-looking candle stand from an old cookware lid
This pot lid upcycle is doable in a day, even if you take the extended route with extensive DIYs. Start by painting over a wood block with black chalk paint. The original TikToker showed how to make homemade black chalk paint in a different TikTok video. However, you can purchase a premade formula, such as the FolkArt Home Decor Chalk Furniture & Acrylic Craft Paint. While the wood block is drying, craft or purchase a paper printout with an olde-time aesthetic, such as SugarInkStudioDesign's Vintage Advertising Signs Bundle.
Once these two pieces are ready, sand down the painted wood block and decoupage the printout to the front. Unscrew the center knob from the pot lid, and drill it upside down into the top of the wood block. Lay the mason jar ring in the center, using the aforementioned super glue to adhere it in place. The metal ring should serve as the candle holder, keeping a thick pillar-style candle in place.
@our_upcycled_life
I found this in the dump😳
Although this DIY is made with a heat-safe pot lid, you should still play it safe with an electronic, LED candle. Homemade DIYs are often imperfect and aren't rated for fire safety, making them especially dangerous to leave unattended. Fortunately, there are many LED pillar candle sizes to choose from, and many have an traditional look that won't take away from the finished aesthetic. Also keep in mind that you can repurpose more than the old pot lid. If you also have old pots and pans on hand, turn these cookware pieces into chic and functional decor with similar alternative DIY ideas. Both the lids and pans can work as a variety of DIY projects around a kitchen and other spaces.