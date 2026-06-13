Upcycle An Old Pot Lid Into Vintage-Inspired Decor With This Clever DIY

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An old metal pot lid that's lost its matching bottom piece isn't as useless as you may think. There are a surprising number of smart ways to use pan and pot lids around a house, and one innovative method transforms a lid into a vintage-style candle holder for centerpieces or standalone displays. This creative idea was shared by the TikToker our_upcycled_life, who demonstrated how they created a classic stand from an upcycled pot lid, scrap wood, and a few other pieces.

This upcycle idea is especially clever because nearly every step and material is DIYable. However, you can also substitute pre-made items for some of the materials to make the DIY less hands-on. You'll need a wood block, a metal pot lid, black chalk paint, a printed graphic design, and a mason jar ring. In addition to these supplies, you'll need common crafting tools, including a drill, Mod Podge, and a super glue like E6000 Adhesive.

Keep in mind that this DIY is best done with a simple metal pot lid that doesn't have any additional venting holes or handles, aside from a standard center knob. The ideal pot lid should be made of a single solid material, somewhat flat-shaped, and metal-based so it matches the mason jar ring that's also in the project. The metal materials better fit the industrial, old-fashioned look, especially if you scuff them slightly. Don't fret if you only have spare glass lids, as these lids can be used for other decorative home storage ideas.