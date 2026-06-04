What's New At Aldi: 11 Home And Garden Finds Worth Checking Out In June 2026
Those who think Aldi is nothing more than a grocery store are woefully underestimating the extent of the store's offerings. A mosey down the seasonal aisle could introduce you to a world of home decor that you never knew you always needed. Most of it is functional, pretty much all of it is stylish, and it always seems to be right on time. Our Aldi finds for spring covered all the things you needed to get your outdoor space back up and running. Now that summer is nearly here, Aldi is ramping up its seasonal offerings with loads of things to help you enjoy being in your space in June 2026.
There are planters, bird feeders, and plant stands to make your yard welcoming to many forms of life. You'll find sweet summery pillows and durable outdoor rugs to make spending time outside as comfortable as possible. There are gadgets to help you snack easier, see better at night, and stay dry, and more cuteness than you'll know what to do with (or maybe you'll know just what to do with it...). Keep in mind that some products might be out of stock when you want to shop online, but you can switch stores on the website or check physical stores.
Belavi Tea Cup Planter
We love planters that double as garden decor, and the new Belavi Tea Cup planter available at Aldi definitely fits that bill. It's the perfect addition to a fairy garden or a funky Alice in Wonderland inspired space. As if the sweet teacup shape doesn't add enough style, the metal planter has a geometric leaf design that also adds texture. Grab it in green or white for $9.99 and pop it on the porch, in the living room, or — since it's weatherproof — on your patio table. Try filling it with succulents and surrounding it with citronella candles.
Kirkton House Fruit Pillows
Fresh fruit is always the vibe when summer rolls around, and — being the treasure trove of seasonal decor that it is — Aldi is the place for fruit-shaped throw pillows. Available in Watermelon, Lemon (10in x 16-inch), Lime (13.5-inch Diameter), and Strawberry (13.7-inch x 16-inch), these are a sweet summery addition to the living room sofa, the sun room chaise lounge, or tossed on the patio furniture. We love the idea of keeping a couple in the car for beach trips or loading up a corner with them for a cool reading nook. Each slice — er — pillow is $9.99.
Belavi 3-Tier Wooden Plant Stand
If your potted plant collection keeps expanding, you may be running out of surfaces to put your greenery on. The Belavi 3-Tier Wooden Plant Stand can help. It stands two feet tall and almost a foot and a half across, and can comfortably hold 6.6 pounds per shelf. Tucked in the corner of a patio, it could hold that succulent garden you've always wanted to start. Or, under a sunny window in the kitchen, it can make for an excellent herb garden station. It's easy to assemble, costs $16.99, and you can get yours today.
Belavi Hanging Bird Feeders
First we got the Aldi $10 bird baths and now Belavi's Hanging Bird Feeders for $14.99? Aldi is going above and beyond to get us in with the local bird population! These cool new feeders — available in a circular version and a star shape — feature two feeding ports and a ventilation tunnel so the feed stays fresher longer (though they will still need to be cleaned out regularly). Made with a rustic weathered bronze, when we say these are super "in" right now, just know similar designs from Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot cost nearly 6 times the Aldi version.
Belavi Glass Sun Catcher
With the sun rapidly approaching its fullest potential here in the Western Hemisphere, we should be taking advantage of all these glorious rays while we can get them. If you're always looking for more ways to do that, we recommend Belavi's Glass Sun Catchers. Available in Bee, Bird, or Butterfly, these add so much life and color to your space for $4.99. The ensemble comes with a metal hanging chain, so you can hang it anywhere around the garden, but we recommend hanging them in a sunny window with a command hook for maximum effect.
Kirkton House Summer Gnomes
If you've vowed to stop buying gnomes, you'd better stay away from Aldi in June, because Kirkton House has got quite the lineup. The little plush Garden Gnomes are wearing the looks of the season, like blue stars and red stripes for July 4th, a bumble bee getup, a delightful watermelon 'fit, an ice cream costume, and a cutie with coastal vibes (for those who like to feel the ocean breeze in their beards). We say, what's life without a little whimsy? They're $8.99 each.
Kirkton House July 4th Neon Signs
If your house is the spot for the annual Independence Day bash, don't miss these July 4th themed Kirkton House America Neon Signs. Hung along the fence in the pool area, on the garage door, or in the designated photo booth locale, these red, white, and blue neon signs add just the right amount of Americana to the party. You can get one that says "America," one shaped like a gnome (uh-oh — gnomes again!), fireworks, or Uncle Sam's hat for $9.99 each.
Belavi Mosaic Solar Garden Stake
If you're deeply in love with the feeling your solar powered outdoor string lights give you, you're probably going to want to add a few Belavi Mosaic Solar Garden Stakes to your roster. They can be staked into garden beds, around the pool area, along the driveway, or wherever else you'd like a floating orb of colorful light to manifest in your yard. Both practical and a bit magical, they add some extra light on dark evenings and a lot of enchantment. They are available in six color ways — Blue Crackle, Americana, Blue Scales, Red Round, Red White, and Red White Blue — for $6.99.
Crofton Snackle Box
Summer is the season of picnics, pool parties, and — for the kiddos — sleepovers! What do all of those things have in common? They require an array of yummy snacks. Enter: Crofton Snackle Box — available in pink, green, and cream for $7.99. Perfect for taking a smorgasbord of goodies on the go, this impressive iteration can have as many as 24 different compartments — though some can be made bigger, thanks to removable dividers
Kirkton House Beach Cloud Towel
Have you only ever acquired beach towels from the overpriced boardwalk shop by the beach because you can never seem to remember to put them in the car? Same. But now that Kirkton House's Beach Cloud Towels are at Aldi for $9.99, we can be more intentional about our beach towel purchases. They come in bright colors and groovy patterns like Green AOP, Pink Mandala, Blue Mandala, and Sunrise, and for a price that can't be beat. They look great on a poolside valet or hanging rack, and how cute is it to have your fruit pillows match your pool towels?
Kirkton House Outdoor Rugs
Nothing has the ability to make your outdoor space feel quite as cozy as an outdoor rug. It gives your backyard that inviting, lived-in sort of look — like it's the spot everybody wants to come to. That makes them pretty much invaluable, but you can get them at Aldi for $39.99. The Kirkton House Rugs come in a cool color palette and prints like Traditional, Striped, Medallions, and Leaves. The 5X7 rugs are easy to clean, fade-resistant, and waterproof.