What's New At Aldi: 11 Home And Garden Finds Worth Checking Out In June 2026

Those who think Aldi is nothing more than a grocery store are woefully underestimating the extent of the store's offerings. A mosey down the seasonal aisle could introduce you to a world of home decor that you never knew you always needed. Most of it is functional, pretty much all of it is stylish, and it always seems to be right on time. Our Aldi finds for spring covered all the things you needed to get your outdoor space back up and running. Now that summer is nearly here, Aldi is ramping up its seasonal offerings with loads of things to help you enjoy being in your space in June 2026.

There are planters, bird feeders, and plant stands to make your yard welcoming to many forms of life. You'll find sweet summery pillows and durable outdoor rugs to make spending time outside as comfortable as possible. There are gadgets to help you snack easier, see better at night, and stay dry, and more cuteness than you'll know what to do with (or maybe you'll know just what to do with it...). Keep in mind that some products might be out of stock when you want to shop online, but you can switch stores on the website or check physical stores.