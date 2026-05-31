Not Your Average Planter Box: This Unique Amazon Find Doubles As Garden Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a kid, when you wish to be a grown-up, you don't picture all the less-than-glamorous aspects of adulthood. You imagine being able to eat whatever you want, whenever you want it. You dream of the days you can stay out with your friends as late as you desire (though early bedtime starts looking more and more appealing as the years go on). Perhaps you'd visualize what your spaces would look like and how a future you would decorate them. For many of us, the garden is where we try to appease that imaginative inner child. If this sounds like you, we found a piece of cute garden decor (no broken pots needed) you're not going to want to miss.

Made with cedar wood, which is naturally rot and insect resistant, the OIPRTGFJ Wooden Wagon Planter Box on Amazon brings all your "Little House on the Prairie" dreams to life. The two planter boxes, measuring nearly a foot and a half across, are stacked in tiers and situated between gorgeous wooden wagon wheels. The entire $60 ensemble stands about 15 inches tall, but adds a considerable amount of charm to your outdoor space.

You don't have to worry about where you put it, either. According to the seller, it is weather-resistant, so you can place it in your backyard, on your patio, porch, or balcony, or even indoors. However, some reviewers beg to differ. While some praise the planter's high-quality materials, others say it breaks down quickly outside. Some have recommended treating it with sealant prior to using it to help extend its life.