Not Your Average Planter Box: This Unique Amazon Find Doubles As Garden Decor
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As a kid, when you wish to be a grown-up, you don't picture all the less-than-glamorous aspects of adulthood. You imagine being able to eat whatever you want, whenever you want it. You dream of the days you can stay out with your friends as late as you desire (though early bedtime starts looking more and more appealing as the years go on). Perhaps you'd visualize what your spaces would look like and how a future you would decorate them. For many of us, the garden is where we try to appease that imaginative inner child. If this sounds like you, we found a piece of cute garden decor (no broken pots needed) you're not going to want to miss.
Made with cedar wood, which is naturally rot and insect resistant, the OIPRTGFJ Wooden Wagon Planter Box on Amazon brings all your "Little House on the Prairie" dreams to life. The two planter boxes, measuring nearly a foot and a half across, are stacked in tiers and situated between gorgeous wooden wagon wheels. The entire $60 ensemble stands about 15 inches tall, but adds a considerable amount of charm to your outdoor space.
You don't have to worry about where you put it, either. According to the seller, it is weather-resistant, so you can place it in your backyard, on your patio, porch, or balcony, or even indoors. However, some reviewers beg to differ. While some praise the planter's high-quality materials, others say it breaks down quickly outside. Some have recommended treating it with sealant prior to using it to help extend its life.
How to style the wagon wheel planter
If you're wondering how the Wooden Wagon Planter Box fits into your space, we have a few ideas. If you're aiming for a classic farmhouse porch aesthetic, it's showy enough to make a statement, but is compact enough not to require loads of space. Just pop it on the landing by your front door. You can switch up the flowers and any other decor you stick in the boxes to decorate for different seasons and holidays. Flowers like petunias, snapdragons, and pansies are a great option and do well in planter boxes.
You can also place this in the middle of a mulched flower bed. However, you might consider laying down a few bricks to make a small impromptu platform it can sit on. This keeps it off the wet ground, decreasing the rate of rot. In this case, the thriller, spiller, filler method would be cool. Throw in a few majesty palms or ornamental grasses for height and drama, some coleus for color, texture, and coverage, and grow some petunias or sweet potato vine for that overflowing spillage effect.
For the most part, folks online love this affordable piece. They can't get over how quickly it elevates the backyard vibe and how easy it is to assemble. "So cute! This planter box is solid, easy to install and looks great in my lawn with flowers planted," one reviewer wrote. "I bought my mom 2 of these...they were great," another added, "They really make her garden stand out some more."