Broken Plant Pots? 13 Clever Ideas To Turn Them Into Cute Garden Decor

Being a gardener is a constant lesson in learning to let go of the reins a little. Despite all your best efforts, you can't seem to keep deer out of your garden, you planted all your baby lettuces a week before a surprise frost, and you seem to be breaking pots and planters at a rate that seems above the norm! While you may not be able to save the lettuce, those broken pots can be transformed into adorable (and functional) garden decor.

Rather than tossing them or hiding them in your garden's dark corner of shame, there are loads of ways to repurpose damaged pots. Plastic pots can be converted to water halos for thirsty plants, transformed into bee motels, or used as a handy twine dispenser. Broken terra cotta plants can turn into a tiny fairy homes, statement art pieces, or tiered succulent gardens. You can even help out your favorite garden critters by making toad abodes and pollinator pools, or beautify your own habitat with a stylish, natural walkway.