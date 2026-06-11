Turn Empty Soup Cans Into Bottle Storage With This Clever DIY

There's no reason to toss old soup containers when there are many genius ideas to repurpose metal cans around a house. Instead of washing and recycling a family-size soup can, hold onto it for a unique but clever home storage solution. All you need are three empty metal tins to start a triangle-shaped and multi-tiered bottle rack for countertops. The diameter of soup cans matches up close enough to most standard wine bottles, so they can be used as individual storage pockets.

Like the adorable DIY that turns empty cans into craft organizers, this idea has infinite customization potential. The YouTuber Homedit ® doesn't add any additional decor to their project, so the bottle rack has a modern, industrial look. However, you can pick up additional materials to accessorize your piece, such as paint, twine, decoupage, peel-and-stick paper, and other stick-on embellishments. Aside from the optional embellishments, this clever DIY only requires a single tool: a hot glue gun.

This idea is especially smart because it's so straightforward yet practical for organizational purposes. You can add on as many soup cans as needed, building up the organizer as your personal wine collection also grows. It can also be used for storage beyond a wine rack. Stow kitchen utensils, rolled-up towels, and even kitchen ingredients. The round pockets are perfect for tucking in various bottles filled with vinegar, oil, and other cooking sauces, and you can slide it into any corner, putting these items within easy reach for recipes and meals.