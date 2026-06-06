Help Keep Carpenter Bees Away Naturally With Herbs They Hate

Carpenter bees can cause a lot of damage to wood structures like sheds, decks, and even house siding. You can identify carpenter bee tunnels by the circular holes chewed into the wood and small piles of sawdust left in their wake. Before carpenter bees drill into your deck, however, you have a chance to keep them away by using herbs they hate.

Speaking to Homes and Gardens, pest control expert Georgios Liakopoulos explained that some plants used to repel carpenter bees include strongly scented options like mint, citronella, and eucalyptus. "Bees will stay away from these if you plant them around your property.," he says. "Plant repellent plants near wooden structures to make a natural barrier against carpenter bees." Other gardening blogs and pest control services assert that the powerful scents emitted by such plants, as well as kitchen herbs like thyme and basil, work to repel carpenter bees by throwing off their sense of smell, and they tend to avoid any place their senses don't work in full.

However, it is important to note that no scientific data confirms that planting strongly scented herbs is an effective method of repelling carpenter bees. In fact, there is a decent anecdotal argument that at least certain herbs — like thyme (as well as rosemary) — actually attract carpenter bees instead of getting rid of them. It's also worth taking online information with a grain of salt: Many online bee keepers and pest services say herbs like basil, mint, and eucalyptus flowers can actually attract bees. However, these sites are often focused on European or Africanized honey bees. In fact, there are almost 4,000 native species of bee in the United States, including carpenter bees, and they don't all respond the same way to the same plants. You may need to resort to trial and error to see which plants work best for your yard.