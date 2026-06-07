Not Peppermint Or Rosemary: How To Repel Wasps Using One Natural Fragrance
Have you ever been enjoying a cool drink on your patio in the summer, only to be bombarded with terrifying, buzzing wasps? If you're sick of your outdoor oasis being overtaken by these stinging, flying insects, try repelling wasps naturally with the help of one common essential oil. Rosemary and peppermint essential oils are often suggested as good wasp deterrents, but geranium oil could be even more effective, particularly in certain essential oil mixes. The flowery, sweet smell of geranium doesn't seem like a powerful deterrent against wasps, but this essential oil is backed by science as an effective method for keeping the pests away.
A 2013 study published by the Journal of Pest Management Science tested an array of essential oils against social species of wasps, specifically yellow jackets and paper wasps. Geranium, along with rosemary, peppermint, and several other essential oils, was found to be very effective for warding off these buzzing insects. However, when geranium was combined with lemongrass and clove, the essential oils completely repelled the wasps. Another mixture with geranium, clove, lemongrass, and rosemary also had similar results.
Pest control companies claim that the strong smell of geranium is what makes this essential oil so good as a natural alternative to chemical repellents. Some also recommend growing geraniums as gorgeous plants that double as natural wasp repellent. According to the study, chemical compounds in essential oils are responsible for their wasp-deterring abilities. Geranium oil is sometimes found in natural bug spray products as well.
Using geranium essential oil to banish wasps from your patio
There are several ways to implement geranium oil as a wasp deterrent in your yard, including as a DIY spray. For this option, combine some geranium essential oil in a spray bottle with water and a small pump of dish soap. To make it more effective, add clove, lemongrass, and potentially rosemary oils as well. Use equal parts of the oils you choose, adding between 10 and 40 drops of each, depending on how strong you want your spray to smell. Shake the bottle well to mix your oils into the water and spritz it over patio space, deck, and on outdoor furniture. Spray the essential oils in spots that may be attractive nesting spots as well. Otherwise, soak cotton balls in geranium oil and place them around your space.
Since this natural method of control relies on keeping wasps away using a fragrance they can't stand, you'll need to ensure the scent of the essential oil doesn't fade. If it does, your geranium oil wasp repellent won't work. Reapply your oil spray or replace the cotton balls often, particularly after rain. One convenient solution is to turn on a diffuser with geranium oil while you relax outdoors, making your space more peaceful while you're using it. While wasps can seem scary and you don't want them pestering you, most are pollinators or beneficial insects. Because of this, natural control options like geranium are much more environmentally friendly than insecticides that kill.