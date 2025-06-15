11 Gorgeous Plants That Double As Natural Wasp-Repellents

Wasps are arguably among some of the most controversial flying insects. With the exception of nesting wasps, most of these insects are usually harmless to humans unless the wasps perceive that they are directly threatened. Experts also argue that wasps can play an important role in the overall ecosystem. While these pollinators are indeed important, there are also many reasons why you might want to help control their numbers in your outdoor spaces and prevent nesting. Before you resort to potentially harmful insecticides, you might consider using certain flowering plants and herbs that have a reputation for deterring these pests while looking great in your garden.

If using plants as natural wasp repellents sounds too good to be true, it turns out this method works thanks to wasps' incredibly sensitive sense of smell. Due to their dislike of strong aromas, there are numerous types of plants they may possibly avoid. Coincidentally, many of these wasp-repelling plants also belong to the strong-smelling mint family, but you have other options as well. Before planting any particular plant for aesthetic value or wasp repellent purposes, it's also important to know each individual plant's growing and maintenance needs.