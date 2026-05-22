Keep Wasps Away Using One Natural Fragrance They Can't Stand

Plenty of household pests are annoying, but wasps are among the worst. The little winged insects will happily make themselves at home in any nook or cranny that keeps them protected from the elements. That's why you can often find wasp nests underneath your roofline, tucked near a gutter, or hanging from a doorframe. Some species make large papery ones. Others live inside tubular chunks of dirt stuck to the walls. But no matter the types of wasp nests you find, getting rid of them can be a serious hassle. Hiring a professional exterminator is one effective approach, but they typically rely on powerful insecticides that you may want to avoid due to their very real potential to cause serious health issues. It turns out there's a trick to keeping wasps away, since tea tree essential oil is one natural fragrance they can't stand.

Made from distilling an Australian plant called Melaleuca alternifolia, tea tree oil is a common ingredient in a wide variety of beauty and health products, from shampoos to toothpaste. Looking beyond its antimicrobial and antifungal properties, a group of Argentinian scientists explored whether the sharply scented oil could be used in other ways. According to their research findings published in Austral Entomology, tea tree was among several essential oils effective at repelling German Yellowjackets. Another study published in Pest Management Science confirmed that other essential oils, including clove, geranium, and lemongrass, are also effective against paper wasps, especially when mixed together. Although you need to handle them carefully, using essential oils as a natural pest control method can be highly effective if you're dealing with a wasp infestation.