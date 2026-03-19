7 Types Of Wasp Nests You Do Not Want To See In Your Yard

Have wasps started making appearances around your roof's eaves, outside your windows, and across your garden at large? While a wasp or two shouldn't worry you, a noticeable uptick in the number you're seeing might be cause for concern, as these winged insects could be building nests on exterior surfaces of your house, in trees across your yard, or even in the soil of your lawn. Wasps can take up residence and build nests that host either a few wasps or hundreds — particularly large nests can house as many as 20,000 insects. Nests can be unassuming, but they can also pose a threat when the insects are disturbed or threatened, which is why there are certain types of wasp nests that you don't want to see pop up anywhere in your yard.

You don't have to get rid of wasps as soon as one appears in your yard. In fact, not every wasp nest requires removal. While you might be worried about them interrupting your outdoor activities, wasps do play a role in your garden's ecosystem. They can work as a kind of pest control service, eating grubs, caterpillars, and weevils. And like bees, they help pollinate flowers. However, because many wasp species are social, one pesky wasp can quickly turn into a larger swarm defending its nest and stinging any bystanders. So, if you encounter these wasp nests in your yard, odds are you'll want to remove them to keep yourself, guests, and even your home's exterior wasp-free.